Poetry Connection | Naomi Shihab Nye Revisits Santa Barbara

Naomi Shihab Nye set the tone for her seventh visit to Santa Barbara with a quote by Rumi:

“In this earth, in this soil, in this pure field, let’s not plant any seed, other than seeds of compassion and love.” With the patter of rain outside of Campbell Hall, the auditorium felt like a comforting poetic hug from poetry royalty, Naomi Shihab Nye, who has been at the forefront of the poetry scene for over 40 years. She began composing her first poems at the age of 6. She has twice served as Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, born to a Palestinian father and American mother, she is a poet, editor, songwriter, and novelist. About her work, the poet William Stafford has said, “Her poems combine transcendent liveliness and sparkle along with warmth and human insight.”

The prolific poet said she meets the empty page early in the morning. What she likes about poetry is that it gives us a place to look at and wonder about one another. She has a lovely way of talking about grief and loss, about humanity. In talking about the loss of one of her children, she finds there is no recovery, only the mandate to go and help someone else. In addition to being a talented poet and writer, she is a beautiful soul with a soothing voice and demeanor. She can find humor and bring light to dark places. Her suggestion for building community and humanity is to talk to strangers, something she learned from her parents. While other parents cautioned against interacting with strangers, hers encouraged it. “Let’s listen to each other in the streets, everywhere we go,” she said. I am not surprised she has an appetite for listening, a quality that poets and writers share.

After her reading and discussion, it was time for the photo opp with all of Santa Barbara’s Poets Laureate. She seemed so happy to be surrounded by poets. She gave me a big hug as if she had known me all my life. Read her poem “Kindness” on the Academy of American Poets website.

Chaucer's was on hand selling books, they might still have some in stock.

