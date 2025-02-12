Breaking News | Evacuation Orders Issued for Parts of Lake Fire Burn Scar
Santa Barbara City College Issues Emergency Alert Due to Domestic Disturbance

Subject in Custody After Students and Staff Ordered to Avoid East Campus Parking Lot 1A

Wed Feb 12, 2025 | 3:36pm
Santa Barbara City College | Credit: Courtesy

[Updated: Wed., Feb. 12, 2025, 4:22pm]

A red emergency alert flashed across Santa Barbara City College computer screens just after 3 p.m. on February 12, telling students and staff to avoid Parking Lot 1A on East Campus due to a “situation.” 

Santa Barbara Police officers were responding to a “domestic disturbance involving a female in her vehicle” just after 3 p.m. on February 12, said Sergeant Bryan Kerr, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Police Department. “This was an isolated incident,” Kerr added, and the subject was quickly taken into custody.

The parking lot has been deemed safe as of 3:20 p.m, and an email was sent out to SBCC students and staff calling off the emergency, said Jordan Killebrew, a spokesperson for SBCC. Emergency vehicles remain on the scene, and cars are allowed to leave but not enter the parking garage.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.
Thu Feb 13, 2025 | 04:33am
