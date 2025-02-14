Get on Your Feet, Santa Barbara!

Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation in action | Photo: Courtesy

On the heels of the recent success of their donation drive for Los Angeles fire aid and relief, where they collected and redistributed 7,000 pounds of clothing, diapers, as well as pet and hygiene supplies, the Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation presents their inaugural event, “Disco Inferno.”

The amusing evening will be full of disco, dancing, mixing, and mingling with local firefighters — all in support of fire protection. There will be professional glowing exotic fan dancers, as well as a special Dancing with the Stars disco-dance-style exhibition.

The event takes place on February 22 at the Bella Vista Ranch estate of Ursula and Patrick Nesbitt, in “The Hangar,” which will be transformed into a Studio 54–style lounge and dance club to accommodate the exciting evening. The night will be complete with cocktails and delicious food from local favorite restaurants. DJ Gavin Roy will be spinning disco and contemporary beats, setting the ambience for the night.

Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation at the Holiday Parade| Photo: Courtesy

The funds raised will support local firefighter programs and expand training facilities that benefit and strengthen Santa Barbara County. The effects will be far-reaching, protecting both our community and neighboring communities as well.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation proudly serves and supports the Carpinteria-Summerland community and beyond. Each year, the foundation offers hands-on CPR training and joint training with lifeguards, and takes part in the California Avocado Festival and the Winter Santa Parade to represent community solidarity and spirit.

Disco Inferno is the first event specifically held for the Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation. Santa Barbarans will have the unique opportunity to meet the firefighters that protect and serve the local community.

Visit sbsouthcoastff.com/event to purchase tickets and enjoy an evening of dancing and engaging with local heroes. VIP early access will open at 5 p.m. and general admission will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation was established by a dedicated group of firefighters who wanted to make a lasting impact on our community. Through outreach projects, public education, special events, and more, they strive to give back and support those in need. For more information about the foundation and its work, see sbsouthcoastff.com.