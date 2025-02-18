This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on February 16, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Whoa, the film festival sure was fun! Whether you’re a true film aficionado, a paparazzi peeper, or just like an excuse to see movies and run into friends you only see once a year — there was something for everyone. While the virtuoso panel was star-spangled fun, and Ralph Fiennes was charming as ever, one of my favorite events was last Sunday’s 9 a.m. showing of the opening night film Jane Austen Wrecked my Life at the Riviera Theatre. The movie was sweet, and as a big bonus, I sat near my friend Kit Peterson, who gave me a hot tip on a new listing she and Sue Irwin are bringing onto the market next week. And guess what?

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

They invited me over to visit it a couple of days later. I can’t tell you much just yet, but here’s a taste: It was built in 1920 as the barn for a big estate right in the middle of San Roque. The house is huge and has been beautifully maintained — keeping the old-world charm that you’d hope for in a 100+-year-old barn. My sneak peek included this sunroom entrance above. Many more photos and tales to come soon.

Credit: Jasper Fry

I feel like light fixtures can really make or break a room. I stumbled onto this article from Architectural Digest, and now I’m obsessed with these paper-thin lights. Many of them are based on plant or animal-inspired shapes: a small school of fish or gently unfolding flower petals, like the sconces in the photo above, by artist Colin Chetwood. While some of the examples shown are museum-quality with commensurate price tags, I was gratified to see that there are links to some options within reach of real people. I found a favorite on West Elm that wouldn’t break the bank … decisions, decisions!

Credit: Courtesy

In real estate news from our recent news pages, our reporter Jean Yamamura learned that the Edgerly Apartments has been put on the market for sale. The distinctive three-story pink building with red brick trim has piqued my curiosity for years. Jean shares that The Edgerly was built in 1912 and housed actors and employees from the Flying “A” Studios nearby. While the future of The Edgerly is unclear, City Historian Nicole Hernandez told Jean that since the building is on the city’s list of historic places, it would require multiple reviews before any demolition could occur.

If you haven’t grabbed a copy of this week’s Independent yet, here’s your digital flip-thru copy. A surprisingly beautiful story about seaweed graces our front cover, and a rare opportunity to build gets its place on our real estate cover. I’m hitting the road this weekend for some family time and winter camping in the desert. I’ll look for scenes to share with you next week. Until then: However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!