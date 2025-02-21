Chaucer’s Books Presents Pioneering Group of UCSB Professor-Authors

In celebrating Black History month, Chaucer’s Books presents The New Negro Now: New Perspectives on the Black Renaissance in 2024.

Pulitzer Prize– and National Book Award–winning author and UCSB professor emeritus Jeffrey Stewart will headline a panel of Black authors and UCSB faculty in exploring history and our current era through an interdisciplinary lens. Stewart is a MacArthur Endowed Chair and a distinguished professor of the Black Studies department, who published his most recent book The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke in 2018.

“[Stewart’s book] is a master class in how to trace the lineage of a biographical subject’s ideas and predilections,” wrote the New York Times.

His book is decorated with many awards and emotionally moving, exploring Locke’s intellectual product as a result of his relationships with his mother, friends, and lovers. The narrative stands as a relatable realization for audiences alike.

Stewart’s book will be joined by an impressive batch of fellow faculty authors who have books honoring this year’s theme.

Clifford Johnson, North Hall Chair and Physics professor, will present his book The Dialogues: Conversations About the Nature of the Universe. Hui-Ling Malone, Assistant Professor of Education, presents Dismantling Disproportionality in Practice: A Guide to Fostering Culturally Responsive Districts and Schools. Matthew Richardson, Associate Professor of Feminist Studies, will discuss Black Canvas: A Campus Haunting and Angels of Mercy, Light, and Fog. And France Winddance Twine, Professor of Sociology, will exhibit Geek Girls: Inequality and Opportunity in Silicon Valley.

This panel is a unique opportunity for the community to honor the voices and perspectives of local authors in academia through the lens of Black History Month. Chaucer’s Books welcomes the community to attend the evening to learn and engage with the informative and trailblazing work of a brilliant group of professors and authors alike.

The panel and book signing will take place at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State Street, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.