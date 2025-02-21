SBIFF’s American Riviera Award Recognizes Zoe Saldaña for her Long Career in Film

Zoe Saldana on the red carpet at SBIFF | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Critically acclaimed actress Zoe Saldaña added the American Riviera Award to her growing list of recognitions at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Continuing its tradition of recognizing notable figures in the film industry, SBIFF brought in a star-studded group of actors, directors, and artisans whose work continues to push boundaries and open up new paths for cinematic storytelling.

For many audience members, including myself, it was a rare opportunity to be so close and listen to such an inspiring actress speak to her diverse roles across her career.

Saldaña graced the red carpet on February 12 at the Arlington Theatre and took the time to speak with the line of journalists, including the student media down the line. Her sons Zy, Bowie and Zen also joined her on the red carpet.

Inside the theater she spoke one-on-one with moderator and awards coverage journalist Scott Feinberg. She took the audience on her journey starting from a young ballet dancer to becoming the widely recognized and popular actress that she is today. The tribute began with a montage of her many different roles in her career and a song she sang in Emilia Pérez played in the background.

“I was always asking myself, ‘why not?’” Saldaña said as she picked up different roles. She explained that she began her journey after losing her father at 9 years old and began attending ballet classes and training to be a dancer. Growing up in New York, Saldaña said she took great pride in her roots from the Dominican Republic (her father) and Puerto Rico (her mother). Feinberg then guided the conversation through Saldaña’s extensive career, which saw her first film role in Center Stage. To Saldaña, the ballet themed film was “a way to say goodbye to dancing.”

That didn’t mean she left that part of herself behind. She explained that dancing remained critical for her notable roles of Neytiri in Avatar and Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel movies.

But before she landed those roles, Saldaña was also in Pirates of the Caribbean and The Terminal. Both films started to open up her deep dive into being an actress and the next thing she knew, she had landed the role of Neytiri.

Zoe Saldana talks to student journalists on the red carpet. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Everything about working on Avatar with James Cameron was beautiful, Saldaña said. From the months of training to the intimate nature of filming, Cameron set up a precedent for the second Avatar film in 2022 which Saldaña described as being “meant to be.”

Feinberg and Saldaña continued through Saldaña’s career, speaking about and watching clips from Star Trek: Beyond, Colombiana, Out of the Furnace, Infinitely Polar Bear, Live by Night, and From Scratch. Saldaña explained how she had the opportunity to explore new characters by living in their shoes and experiences and even tap into emotions she was still grappling with.

“I’ve always been trying to understand and manage my grief,” Saldaña said about grieving her father. Film has been a way for her to heal.

In light of the huge success with Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel films, Saldaña became the first actress to be in four of the highest-grossing films of all time (Both Avatar movies, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame).

When the role of Rita came up in Emilia Pérez, Saldaña said she jumped to take it. Audiences saw a new and exciting side of Saldaña through her singing and dancing through the musical.

At the conclusion of the event, Saldaña was joined onstage by friend and actor Rob Lowe who recognized Saldaña for the work she’s done over her career. In her award acceptance speech, she spoke about attending SBIFF in previous years and watching fellow actors and actresses receive their deserved recognitions.

“I remember thinking, one day I’m going to be here,” she said.

Saldaña remains a role model of young girls of color across the globe. Whether it be someone from another universe, a lawyer, or a pirate, Saldaña breathes life into every one of her roles and adds something new and unusual.