Tile Can Make or Break Your Reno

Tile can be so tricky. There is a world of options, and making the right choice often seems like a daunting decision. Adding to the stress is the well-known fact that tile choice has a huge impact on the final look and feel of any reno or design project. Don’t worry, I’m here to help. When designing a bathroom or kitchen, tile is always the first or second thing I source. Its impact on the space is usually what sets the tone for the entire design in any bathroom or kitchen. Let’s talk about material, color and pattern, scale, and finish.

Material Choice

Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles: These are the most commonly used types of tiles. (Think your common subway tiles here.) Porcelain tiles are denser and more water-resistant than ceramic, making them ideal for areas like bathrooms and kitchens.

Natural Stone Tiles: Materials like marble, granite, slate, and limestone offer timeless beauty and a unique, organic look. These will also give you the most aesthetically pleasing finished product, but there are some maintenance downsides: natural stone tends to be more porous, so it requires regular sealing to protect it from stains, moisture, and hard water damage. If you know you will be able to maintain these types of stone, it's always my favorite material to use in projects.

Glass Tiles: These tiles offer a more modern feel and are often used as accents or for a backsplash. Glass tiles can be slippery and thus are typically used on walls instead of flooring.

Cement Tiles: Known for their bold patterns and vibrant colors, cement tiles are perfect for adding a statement to your space. While they are incredibly durable, they also require regular sealing to prevent staining.

Color and Pattern

Tiles come in virtually every color imaginable, from neutral tones to bold and vibrant hues. The key here is to make sure your choices feel like they are in balance and that nothing is going too far in any one direction. A feeling of coordination between the design elements is always the goal.

Patterned tiles can elevate a simple design, whether you’re using geometric patterns, mosaics, or floral prints. If you’re aiming for a more traditional or classic style, a subway or herringbone pattern can offer a timeless aesthetic.

Scale

Tile size and scale can significantly impact the overall look of your space. Larger tiles can make a room feel more expansive, and they are perfect for modern, open-concept spaces. Larger rooms can handle tiles in a larger scale, and smaller rooms generally call for tiles that feel proportionate to the volume of space in the room.

Smaller tiles, like mosaics, can create intricate designs and add texture, and they are well-suited for smaller spaces, such as bathrooms or backsplashes. It’s always important to visit your tile showroom and get the material laid out on a table so you can see what it will look like when it’s installed. I’m always taking up space on the floor of a showroom so I can really visualize how the final product will look.

Finish

Tile finishes affect both the look and functionality of your space. The two most common finishes are:

Glossy Finish: This type of tile finish reflects light and creates a shiny, polished look. Glossy tiles are great for creating a clean, contemporary feel. However, they can be slippery when wet, so they are less ideal in flooring. In natural stone, this type of finish is called a polished finish and offers a cleaner, more tailored final product.

Matte Finish: Matte tiles have a subtle, nonreflective surface that offers a more muted, natural look. They are excellent for high-traffic areas because they are less slippery and more forgiving when it comes to showing dirt or water spots. In natural stone, a matte finish is called a honed finish and offers a softer, more natural result.

Final Thoughts

Selecting the right tile for your project can set the tone for your entire design. By considering factors like the function of the space, material choices, tile size and shape, finishes, color, and your budget, you can confidently select tiles that address both your aesthetic and practical needs. Whether you’re creating a bold statement or a more understated look, selecting the right tile is your first step in getting the look you will love for years to come.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.