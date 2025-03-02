Review | Regina Spektor

I was in middle school when I first heard Regina Spektor’s “Fidelity.” What is this beautiful song? It felt like it was tapping into all of the emotions I never had the words for. I listened a few more times, letting my brain process all the new happy emotions over and over again. I then did the same with “Samson,” and subsequently entered my “only listening to soft female singer-songwriters” phase.

With her ear for fantastical melodies and a voice full of character that feels like it’s flying, Regina Spektor rose to prominence in New York’s anti-folk scene. According to Spektor, “My music isn’t about my real life, I haven’t figured out how to do that yet … it’s rooted in tiny moments of real-life-ness.” Born and raised in Moscow, she gained popularity from two eclectic album releases. Now, she is touring with Songs, an album that was recorded a while ago — Christmas Day of 2001 to be exact. Each song was recorded in one take, and copies were previously only owned by those who snagged them at one of her early live shows. However, this past year in 2024, over two decades later, she announced its official release, much to the glee of her longtime fans.

Spektor started off the night with a track from Songs, “Prisoners,” with just her and the piano. Throughout the night, she played other songs from the record, including “Oedipus,” “Reading Time With Pickle,” “Lounge,” and “Consequence of Sounds.” An audience member then shouted “happy birthday” (her birthday was a few days prior on February 18th), prompting an impromptu “Happy Birthday” sing along for Spektor. She beamed the entire time, thanking everyone for the sweet gesture, gushing, “that was beautiful.”

A deeper cut, “Poor Little Rich Boy,” was a show highlight, as Spektor vocally danced through intricate lyrics with ease while playing both piano and percussion, one hand on each. “And you don’t love your girlfriend/You don’t love your girlfriend/And you think that you should but she thinks that/She’s fat but she isn’t but you don’t love her anyway/And you don’t love your mother/And you know that you should/And you wish that you would but you don’t anyway.” Spektor’s voice flitted through each syllable with intention, and it was incredible to watch. Her playing on the piano and drums felt equally emotional, supporting the song gently.

Spektor also brought out special guest Jack Dishel to sing their unreleased song “Halloween,” a clever tune chronicling growing pains and life changes. It was sweet to watch them watch one another, syncing in real time, and watching for each other’s pauses and starts throughout the song.

And then, when Spektor played the first few notes of “Samson” on the piano, it felt like time slowed. The entire crowd fell to a silence, and she said “I’ll play it slow, like on the record.” She took her time, thoughtfully playing each note, as if it was the first time she was playing it. It was casual and heart-wrenching at the same time, her voice completely assured. “You are my sweetest downfall … ” I was transported back to all of those times I listened to that very song when I was younger, and it was incredibly touching. Her music has the perfect way of choosing just a few words to capture so much.

“My first job out of college was on a butterfly farm,” Spektor charmingly shared near the end of the show. “I lived in a trailer with other hippies, and we gently hunted butterflies with nets and um … we helped them birth other butterflies. And they were sent to botanical gardens and museums. Since then, they had a really rough time! But when I was with them, they were thriving … I’m sorry I’m talking so much, I don’t usually talk.” The audience laughed. “Can I tell you one more weird thing? There’s one bright light and I’m going towards it. It feels like I’m not really here. Am I here? And you’re here … ”

Spektor’s quote was a good way to sum up both the show and her music. Her music was always so emotional that I could see myself in it and, in turn, her show reminded me where I was in my life and how far I’ve come.

It was quite lovely.