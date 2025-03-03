This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on March 2, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Credit: Joe Kramm

You may remember that I’ve been doing major clutter clearing at my house. I’ve whisked at least a dozen bags of clothing off to Goodwill, the big tansu cabinet in my bedroom has been emptied and donated to a new home (cue the applause!) and my not-quite-right bedside table sits empty just waiting for a replacement. I’ve learned a few things. Like getting rid of the old without a plan for the new can be stressful, too. And that clearing clutter doesn’t make a room any bigger. So the timing was perfect to see this Architectural Digest article detailing 33 ideas for small bedrooms. I still don’t have a solid plan, but I’ve got some new inspiration. If you have ideas to share, please do. As long as they’re not too big.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Speaking of bedrooms, I was in Chicago this week visiting my son and daughter-in-law who just had a baby. Yep, I’m a grandmother! I can’t share a photo of my baby granddaughter — a k a the most perfect baby in the world — but here’s a photo of the adorable “grammy flat” that my son built for me upstairs in their bungalow. Funny enough, his design choices echo several of the ideas from the AD article above. Built-in bookshelves that double as a nightstand, colorful accent rug, plentiful throw pillows, and working with the architectural elements of the room. I love it and plan to spend as many nights there as I can. Sweet dreams guaranteed.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

And yes, I did do a little real estate-peeping while I was there. Just looking! The bungalows in their neighborhood — Montclare, which is on the ‘near Westside’ — really vary in price, depending on size, condition, and exact location. The house shown above is listed for $479,900. Yes, there is snow on the ground. But look: there’s also blue sky!

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I got home just in time to help put together our upcoming Burger Week issue. Yes, it’s that mouthwatering, finger-licking, moist & meaty time of the year again, starting this Thursday, March 6th. We have a record-breaking thirty-four restaurants participating this year, including a whole slew of first time destinations. I had the pleasure of taste-testing two awesome burgers, but I’m not going to tell you where I dined. Yet. You’ll have to wait til Thursday. But don’t delay! With thirty-four burgers, you’re going to need a plan of attack. Scout got to participate by reviewing the pet-friendliness of our local dining scene. Both locations passed the test, as you can see here. And so did Scout, whose manners were only surpassed by her zeal for beef. She had to make do with milk bones, which worked for everyone.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

You’ll have to wait for next week’s issue for Burger Week, but this week’s issue is right here: front and back. Check out the real estate cover home, a gorgeous listing by Tiffany Dore and MarLa Gamberdella and a whole slew of news, arts, entertainment, and more to take you through the weekend and beyond. No matter how you spend your Sunday, enjoy!