Santa Barbara Authorities Search for More Victims After Father and Son Charged with Multiple Sex Crimes

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives arrested a father and son accused of multiple sex crimes against four separate victims, including a child, and are encouraging those with knowledge of other potential offenses to come forward.

Mark and Allen Pearse were taken into custody Tuesday at their Boone Street apartment in Santa Maria. Both are being held in the Northern Branch Jail without bail.

Mark Pearse, 64, is accused of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years old. The crimes were allegedly committed around 2009 at the Los Pinos Apartments in Orcutt.

Court records for Mark Pearse show previous convictions for felony burglary and multiple probation violations. His younger brother, Patrick Pearse, was the prime suspect in a two-decade murder case when he was found dead in 2007.

The Boone Street apartment complex where the Pearses lived and were arrested | Credit: Courtesy

Allen Pearse, 34, has been formally charged in a series of sexual assaults occurring between 2018 and 2024 against three adult victims. He faces three counts of rape of unconscious person, two counts of sexual penetration, and one count of sodomy. Court records show he was sued for child support in 2019 but reveal no prior criminal convictions.

“Based on the investigation, it is believed there are additional victims, possibly from the Los Pinos Apartments in Orcutt or the Boone Street area of Santa Maria,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

Zick encouraged anyone with information on additional crimes associated with Mark and/or Allen Pearse to contact Detective Tomas Brownlee at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted here or by calling (805) 681-4171.

“The Sheriff’s Office is aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for many different reasons,” Zick continued. “We have many resources available, regardless of your decision to participate in a criminal investigation.”

Detectives coordinate closely with the Victim-Witness Assistance Program at the District Attorney’s Office to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the investigation or prosecution, Zick said. Survivors can contact the program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll free at (855) 840-3232.