Santa Barbara’s Tri-County Produce to Close Doors in April as Owner John Dixon Retires

Tri-County Produce owner John Dixon announced on Friday, March 7, that he would be retiring and the store would be closing by the end of April 2025. In a statement posted on social media, Dixon, whose family took over the company in 1985, said he has agreed on an arrangement to either “terminate the lease or sell the business,” which is in the middle of a proposed redevelopment into a 53-unit residential project.

Originally founded in 1966, Tri-County Produce grew in the ’70s under the ownership of Virgil and Marie Eliot when the supply warehouse was transformed into a public market for fresh local produce. In 1985, Jim Dixon and his son John bought the business and expanded to its current form, “a cherished institution for locals, known for its high-quality products and exceptional service,” according to Dixon’s letter of resignation.

When his father Jim passed away in 2017, Dixon continued to carry on the family business. Under his watch, the little market became “more than just a grocery store,” the statement reads. “It became a beloved gathering place for customers, many of whom became lifelong friends.”

In 2021, developers Chris Parker and Austin Herlihy of Hot Springs Capital worked with Dixon to create a proposal that was originally intended to bring 99 units of workforce housing at the site on Milpas Street, in a development that was said to bring “much-needed housing for Santa Barbara while preserving the legacy of Tri-County Produce,” Dixon said.

The Dixon family embraced the redevelopment as an opportunity to “move forward with this vision,” according to the statement, allowing the store to continue operating in what could be “the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the property.” At the time, Dixon promised that the produce market would continue for “many years” as it had before.

Since then, the proposed development has been downsized to 53 units, with four low-income units that were originally said to be set aside for Tri-County Produce workers. When the project came across the Architectural Board of Review in September 2024, the developers said the plan was still to allow Tri-County Produce to remain open through construction.

But as Dixon approached his 64th birthday, he decided it was time to step away from the business. According to his statement, Parker and Herlihy have been “incredibly supportive of John’s desire to retire and have worked out an arrangement for him to either terminate the lease or sell the business.” No details were provided regarding the terms of this arrangement.

Dixon said Tri-County Produce has been his “life’s work,” and that he enjoyed every moment, from stocking shelves to building relationships with vendors and longtime employees.

“This marks the end of an era for Tri-County Produce, but John’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of the many individuals he has touched throughout the years,” reads the statement posted on the company’s website. “Tri-County Produce will always remain an important part of Santa Barbara’s history, and John Dixon will forever be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the community.”