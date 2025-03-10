News
Wildfire

Five Brush Fires Reported Along 101 North of Refugio in Santa Barbara County

Series of Fires Triggers ‘Full Response’ from County Fire Dept. on Monday

By
Mon Mar 10, 2025 | 2:51pm
Several brush fires were reported Monday, March 10, along Highway 101 near Refugio Beach. | Credit: Courtesy

Five brush fires were reported “just north of Refugio,” around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, triggering a “full response” from Santa Barbara County Fire, according to spokesperson Scott Safechuck. 

The fires spanned about 10 acres as of 2:30 p.m. the same day, and one lane of traffic on northbound Highway 101 is closed to allow firefighter access, according to radio traffic. Per incident command, the fire was spreading slowly with the potential to reach up to 30 acres. Forward progress was stopped at 2:51 p.m., according to Safechuck.

The cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.
Mon Mar 10, 2025 | 22:20pm
