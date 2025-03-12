Carpinteria’s Alcazar Theater Presents an Eaton Fire Benefit Concert 

Poster for the SB For LA Benefit Show at the Alcazar | Photo: Courtesy

As Southern California continues to recover from the wildfires, join local singer-songwriters as they gather for an evening in support of the Altadena community affected by the Eaton Fire. The Alcazar Theater in Carpinteria presents a collaboration with the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Proceeds from the event will aid musicians in recovering musical equipment and meeting living expenses.

There will be an array of artists in attendance, including Glen Phillips, lead vocalist of Toad the Wet Sprocket. Phillips’ latest album, There Is So Much Here, reflects personal experiences and reflections from the COVID lockdown.

The Watkins Family Hour, duo Sara and Sean Watkins, brings a harmonious blend of original and traditional bluegrass music from their beginning in 2002.

Omar Velasco, the musician who organized this event, will perform from his new album, Like The Fruit Falls From The Tree, exploring themes of heartbreak and reconciliation. He has collaborated with renowned artists like Father John Misty and My Morning Jacket, attesting to his admirable career as an artist.

Santa Barbara-based Gardens & Villa will perform from their fifth album, Ultra Terrestrial(2024), fusing dream pop and funk influences.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Garrison Starr will also be in attendance. Starr first gained attention from her debut album 18 Over Me in 1997 and since then, her music has been featured in various television shows and commercials, attributed to her artistry across the industry.

Finally, Clay Finch, member of the folk duo Mapache, will perform his soulful and introspective melodies that are sure to move the crowd.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 6 p.m.. Tickets ($35-$50) can be purchased at tickettailor.com/events/thealcazar/1592625.