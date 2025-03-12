Fusion Academy Melds One-on-One Instruction with Flexible Scheduling

Branded Content Presented by Fusion Academy

Everyone can use a little extra support; this is especially true in the often turbulent middle- and high-school years. That’s where Fusion Academy comes in. Specializing in a personalized educational experience through a one-to-one teacher to student ratio as well as offering options for small group courses and virtual learning, the Santa Barbara branch of this unique school is an excellent option for students who value a flexible schedule and close relationships. Read on to learn more about their full- and part-time scheduling, array of extracurricular activities, individualized instruction, and completely customizable schedules.

What does your business or organization offer to Santa Barbara parents?

We offer a truly personalized one-to-one education experience for Santa Barbara parents seeking a flexible, supportive, and customized learning environment for their children. We ensure that each student receives individualized attention from dedicated teachers who tailor every lesson to their learning style, pace, and interests.

We also offer small group courses for students who thrive in a collaborative setting, as well as asynchronous courses that provide flexibility for independent learners. Fusion provides a full-time middle and high school program, part-time courses for credit, and tutoring/mentoring — all in a welcoming, relationship-driven setting.

What are the costs associated with your services?

Fusion Academy’s tuition costs vary based on the number of courses, the type of enrollment (full-time or part-time), and the specific services a student needs. Since our one-to-one classes are fully personalized, pricing is flexible to fit each student’s academic plan. To get the most accurate and up-to-date tuition details, we recommend reaching out directly to our campus team.

What are the unique benefits of your services?

Fusion Academy offers a truly personalized educational experience through our one-to-one teaching model, where every class is tailored to the individual student’s learning style, pace, and interests. This approach ensures that students receive undivided attention from their teacher, leading to deeper understanding, increased confidence, and academic success. We also offer flexible scheduling, so students can create a schedule that works for them, including part-time, full-time, and asynchronous course options. In addition to personalized learning, we offer small group and online self-paced courses for even more flexibility.

Who is behind your organization, and what is their background and experience?

Fusion Academy Santa Barbara is led by Samantha Lettin, our dedicated Head of School. Samantha brings a wealth of experience in education, leadership, and student programming. She holds an M.Ed. from Vanderbilt University and a Multiple Subjects Teaching Credential. She also brings expertise in school administration, budget management, and program development, ensuring that Fusion Academy provides a high-quality, student-centered education. Each campus is led by a dedicated Head of School and a team of highly qualified, caring teachers who act as both educators and mentors.

What sets Fusion Academy apart from other schools in the area?

We stand out from other schools because of our personalized one-to-one education model. Our customized approach allows students to learn in a way that works best for them — at their own speed, in their own style, and with a curriculum tailored to their strengths and interests.

How does the Fusion Academy work with families to create individualized class schedules?

We believe education should fit the student — not the other way around. That’s why we work closely with families to create customized class schedules that meet each student’s unique needs. We start with a student, parent, and school leadership meeting to understand academic goals, learning preferences, and scheduling needs. Students can take classes full-time or part-time, and we offer both one-to-one instruction, small group courses, and asynchronous learning. Classes can be scheduled morning, afternoon, or even evenings. We continuously adjust schedules as needed.

Do you offer any special extracurricular activities for students?

Students can start or join clubs based on their interests, such as art, music, writing, gaming, or STEM. With a state-of-the-art recording studio and art studio, students can explore their creative passions in music production, digital art, painting, and more. We organize field trips, leadership activities, and social meetups. Students can log in and join virtual clubs, activities, and meet-ups with other Fusion students around the world. We have activities focused on mental health, mindfulness, stress management, community service, and leadership.

What values guide your teaching at Fusion Academy?

At Fusion Academy Santa Barbara, our teaching is guided by values that prioritize personalized learning, student well-being, social-emotional growth, and meaningful relationships. We believe that education should nurture the whole student — not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well — so they can grow into confident, capable individuals.

What does a typical day look like for a student at Fusion Academy?

Fusion students begin their day based on their personalized schedule. Lessons are customized to match the student’s pace, interests, and learning style. In addition to core subjects, students can take electives such as music production, digital arts, and wellness courses. Students can enjoy a break in our Homework Café®. Some students choose to join clubs, participate in campus events, or connect with Fusion’s global online community. Students may continue their one-to-one classes, small group courses, or asynchronous learning. Many take advantage of our recording studio, art studio, or leadership programs. Students can focus on their personal interests, family time, or other activities at home.

How does it work to have both virtual and in-person learning occur at the same time?

At Fusion Academy Santa Barbara, we offer a blended learning experience where students can take in-person, virtual, and asynchronous classes — all designed to fit their unique needs and schedules. Each student works with our team to build a schedule based on their learning style, academic goals, and personal commitments. On-campus students can complete their assignments in our Homework Café®, while virtual students can check in with teachers and peers online for support.

When did the first Fusion Academy first open, and how have you grown?

Fusion Academy was founded in 1989 in Solana Beach, California, by Michelle Rose Gilman, an educator who wanted to create a more personalized, relationship-driven learning environment. What started as a one-room schoolhouse has since grown into a nationwide network of 80 campuses nationwide, along with Fusion Global Academy, our fully virtual school that connects students worldwide.

What do you hope a Fusion Academy graduate walks away with?

At Fusion Academy, we hope that every graduate walks away with the skills, confidence, and mindset to take on whatever comes next in their journey. Our goal is for them to feel prepared, empowered, and excited for their future. We want our graduates to be well-rounded human beings who have developed the life skills, resilience, and self-awareness needed to navigate the adult world. We hope they embody our Student Learner Outcomes by being resourceful problem-solvers, critical thinkers, self-aware individuals, and inclusive members of their communities. Most importantly, we want our graduates to have grown to love learning and truly believe in themselves.

