Santa Barbara’s Women Winemakers & Culinarians Celebration Weekend

This past weekend, Santa Barbara County raised a glass to the talented women shaping the local wine and culinary scene with the return of the Women Winemakers & Culinarians Celebration. Taking place from March 6-9, this four-day event honored the achievements of female winemakers and chefs, bringing together a community dedicated to their craft and to supporting one another.

International Women’s Day, celebrated March 8, has long been a moment to recognize the impact of working women, and in Santa Barbara County, that recognition extends to the incredible female winemakers who make up nearly double the industry’s average worldwide. Co-founder Karen Steinwachs has often remarked on how the region’s maverick spirit has fostered an environment where women thrive in winemaking. What started as a small gathering has blossomed into a multi-day festival highlighting the best that Santa Barbara has to offer in wine and food, all while giving back to the community. The 2025 beneficiaries are Nature Track Foundation and Mo’s To-Go (a program of the nonprofit Momentum Work Inc.).

The weekend’s events included a heartfelt tribute to Lane Tanner, one of Santa Barbara’s pioneering women winemakers, at the Lane Tanner Tribute Dinner on March 6. The evening at Zaca Creek Tavern was filled with stories, a carefully curated meal, and a celebration of Lane’s remarkable contributions to the industry as she transitioned into a consulting role. On March 7, Sips and She-nanigans, a lively soirée at Fess Parker Winery, brought together industry professionals for a glamorous evening.

The weekend’s centerpiece was undoubtedly the Grand Tasting on March 8, held at 27 Vines. This walk-around tasting was an immersive experience, with over 30 women winemakers pouring their finest vintages and numerous chefs crafting exquisite bites to complement the wines. Set against the backdrop of the awakening spring vines, the event showcased the diversity and depth of Santa Barbara’s winemaking talent. Each table told a story — not just of the wine in the glass, but of the hard work, passion, and perseverance of the women behind it. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with the winemakers, learning firsthand about the craftsmanship and dedication that goes into every bottle.

Among the standout wineries present were Cambria Winery, Camins2Dreams, Carhartt Family Wines, Clementine Carter Wine, Cote of Paint Wine, Dreamcote, Fiddlehead Cellars, Future Perfect Wine, Loubud Wines, Luna Hart & Piazza, MarBeso Wine, Radicata Wine Co. and Seagrape Wine Co., to name a few, each offering wines that beautifully represented the region’s distinct terroir. The culinary offerings were equally impressive— organized annually by co-founder Brooke Stockwell, Executive Chef, Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café — with chefs presenting locally sourced dishes that elevated the tasting experience. From bold reds to delicate whites, each sip reflected the unique character of Santa Barbara, reinforcing why this region is such a standout in the wine world.

Participating Women Winemakers & Culinarians gather at last weekend’s Grand Tasting event at 27 Vines. | Photo: Deborah Chadsey

Santa Barbara County has long been a hidden gem in the wine world, and events like this reinforce its growing reputation. The unique east-west orientation of the valleys creates microclimates perfect for various grape varietals, allowing winemakers the freedom to experiment and innovate. The camaraderie among winemakers here is palpable, and perhaps that’s why so many women have found success in this region — supporting one another, breaking barriers, and setting new standards of excellence.

As I wandered through the tasting, glass in hand, I couldn’t help but feel immense pride for the women around me. The Women Winemakers & Culinarians Celebration is more than just an event, it’s a movement that uplifts and honors the hardworking women in the wine industry. It was a chance to connect, celebrate, and continue pushing forward. We’ve come a long way baby!

For more information, see sbwomenwinemakers.com.