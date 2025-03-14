Santa Barbara Unified Celebrates Launch of ‘Culture of Care’

Suicide-prevention signs now border the railroad tracks near San Marcos High School. It was students themselves who advocated for their installation, after their classmate, 16-year-old Shylah Alexander, was killed by a train in November 2023.

“I am proud to have been able to work with student leaders and the Santa Barbara Unified School District in advancing the objectives of their Culture of Care campaign,” said State Senator Monique Limón, who helped with getting five suicide-prevention signs posted along the railroad tracks near San Marcos High School. | Credit: SBUSD

“If you’re struggling & contemplating suicide, there is help,” the five signs read. Also listed on the signs are the numbers to 24/7 crisis hotlines. They were a collaborative effort with State Senator Monique Limón’s office, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, and the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

The signs are part of the district’s recently implemented “Culture of Care,” a culmination of several mental-health initiatives across the district. Last week, students took part in a symbolic ribbon-cutting to celebrate the launch of these programs.

“I want to thank everyone who helped with our initiatives, but we need to continue to create a safer environment for students to speak up, look for help, and offer help,” said Erick Gonzalez, the Santa Barbara Unified School Board’s student boardmember, during Tuesday’s meeting.

He noted that his school, Santa Barbara High School, is still looking for a space to host its wellness center. The district’s two other high schools, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos, have already established these on-campus safe spaces for students.

The centers include cozy spaces with comfortable chairs, plants, positive affirmations and posters with helpful tips, like how to cope with anxiety. Students can also meet with coordinators to be connected with additional resources, talk to therapists provided by the Family Service Agency, and get up to 12 free virtual therapy sessions through Daybreak Health.

But they don’t need to be having a breakdown to take a break, sit down and just relax, play a game, or read a book. At Dos Pueblos, students can also grab a snack from the pantry — or a drink, sunscreen, toothpaste, or deodorant.

Dos Pueblos was the first to open their wellness center in February, and since then, more than 100 students have walked through its doors. San Marcos celebrated its wellness center opening this past Friday.

However, as noted by Gonzalez, the district is still working on expanding wellness centers to all schools. It tried to get a grant to start the centers at all school sites, but it was unsuccessful. Eventually, it wants to gain enough funding to implement centers at the junior high level, as well.

Still, students at all schools have access to the same resources, whether or not they have a physical center on campus.

Culture of Care comes after years of the district’s Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, composed of students, having consistently raised concerns about mental health. Those concerns were further validated by feedback from families, students, and staff in an annual survey, the district said.

“Our students have been the driving force behind these critical initiatives,” S.B. Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado said in a statement. “Their advocacy and leadership have been instrumental in creating a more supportive and responsive environment for all students.”

In addition to the signs and wellness centers, students also pushed for an “information campaign.” Students from the high schools redesigned the district’s website to feature mental-health resources for students, including grief counseling, group therapy, basic needs, or substance abuse aid. The webpage, which is under “resources” on the district’s website, includes a cute cartoon bear and individual site-specific links.

Through StudentSquare, the district now shares messages of affirmation and direct links to these essential resources on student iPads. The district is also planning to launch a student-led video campaign in the coming weeks, in which students will share affirmations and advice for their classmates who may be going through a hard time.