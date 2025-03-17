Lotusland Celebrates Spring Equinox Extravaganza on March 22

‘The Art of Flower Therapy’ by Dina Saalisi | Photo: Courtesy

As spring rounds the corner, the Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito will be celebrating the upcoming season on March 22 with a special Spring Equinox Extravaganza event. Author and florist Louesa Roebuck will be joined by author and holistic healer Dina Saalisi to guide attendees through a thoughtful journey to explore the spiritual and artistic significance of flowers. The celebration will go from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Roebuck and Saalisi will also lead attendees through a series of activities and demos, a workshop on floral arranging, and oracle card readings. There will be drinks and refreshments provided and attendees can participate in a raffle giveaway.

“To return to Lotusland on the spring equinox with Louesa Roebuck is an auspicious opportunity to celebrate the splendor of the season with the local flora that abounds in this magical part of the world,” said Saalisi, who was previously featured as a guest host during Lotusland’s Wellness Series Session last summer.

Lotusland makes for the perfect place to celebrate the spring equinox, with more than 37 acres of lush greenery and gardens featuring a range of flora and architecture.

“In the spirit of ancient Ostara traditions, Dina and I will gather local, seasonal botanicals for a hands-on floral experience,” Roebuck said. She is looking forward to sharing this celebration with community members. “It will be an incredible afternoon in these illustrious gardens arranging local seasonal flora, flower essence healings, tea, sake and local Apiary floral mead, with abundant flowers for each guest to carry home.”

Roebuck is the author of Foraged Flora and Punk Ikebana, which document her experiences as a floral designer. Saalisi wrote Listening to Flowers and The Art of Flower Therapy, sharing her work as a healer and wellness coach. Both Roebuck’s and Saalisi’s books will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here. For more information about the Spring Equinox Extravaganza or upcoming events at Lotusland, visit lotusland.org.