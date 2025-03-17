One805 Benefit — Rock for First Responders!

One805 raised $300,000 with their Rock for First Responders benefit concert at the Granada Theatre on March 8. A nonprofit created in the wake of the Montecito mudslides, One805 has become an influential organization that focuses on equipping communities for potential natural disasters and providing mental wellness support for first responders. Many local, famed musicians have donated their time and talent to the organization’s benefit concerts and events to thank and support those who, as Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said at Saturday’s show, “stand between danger and the community.” Rock for First Responders featured live music from local Indie folk band Plastic Harpoons, Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald, Macy Gray, Alan Parsons, Hootie & the Blowfish, and Toad the Wet Sprocket, whose lead singer Glen Phillips was credited as a galvanizing force behind the event.

Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald perform at the ONE805 Rock for First Responders event. | Photo: Courtesy

With wine flowing and people on their feet, dancing as soon as Loggins played “Footloose,” the event had an overall positive energy — with only a few dips in buoyancy. It is certainly a challenge to talk seriously about mental health and the work of a first response team in life threatening disasters (especially in a “party” atmosphere); yet the One805 video presentations of first responders and victims of recent fires describing candidly their experiences painted a realistic picture of a tough job with real consequences — one that necessitates the availability of mental wellness support. Only once did a truly horrific anecdote make its way into the otherwise well-curated production of hard-working responders helping people rebuild their lives.

Sheriff Bill Brown addressed the audience before the musical festivities, as did Hartwig, whose remarks noted a shift in the culture of first responders toward self-assessment and willingness to work through trauma. Hartwig remembered previous generations of firefighters recommending and modeling behavior of suppressing and avoiding negative or disturbing reactions to the job instead of facing them. Unfortunately, in many cases this led to unhealthy coping habits that were detrimental to the responders’ work and home lives. The programs provided by One805, said Hartwig, are allowing first responders the opportunity for better mental wellness both on and off the job.

Between popular musicians playing selections of chart-topping songs, there was fun to be had with announcements, banter, and items for purchase. A guitar signed by the members of Hootie & the Blowfish (along with a photo opportunity with the band) was auctioned off in the crowd between sets and ultimately sold for $9,000. One potential misstep in the constant dance of drumming up funding was the surprise announcement of an upcoming collaboration with Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s space tourism/exploration venture. After a short video introduction was greeted with a chilly reception of low grumbling, spattered applause, and one gentleman in the balcony yelling “Fuck Bezos!” any extended remarks on the subject were abandoned, and the evening’s program forged briskly ahead. Benji Madden of Good Charlotte bustled onstage to re-focus the crowd, and the final band played as scheduled, dystopian kerfuffle averted … for now. (Bezos is, however, welcome to donate directly — no amount is too embarrassingly large.)

Toad the Wet Sprocket performs at the ONE805 Rock for First Responders event. | Photo: Courtesy

One805 has the right idea — first responders should have access to all the mental health support they need and want. Thank you to all the first responders, from those who supported the fight against the L.A. wildfires to the dedicated souls who answer our calls in Santa Barbara County every day. Thank you to One805 for harnessing the energy to rally funding and support for them, and thank you to everyone who donated their time, passion, and money to make the Rock for First Responders benefit concert a success. For more information, check out the website (one805.org) for upcoming events and opportunities to get involved.