Kale Disco Fundraiser Offers an Uplifting Message to Dance to 

Supporting the Plant-Powered Mission of Rooted Santa Barbara County

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 1:44pm
Kale Disco fundraiser takes place on April 5 | Photo: Courtesy

“We’re a stronger community when we’re all healthy,” says Beth Skidmore, MSACN, and  Rooted Santa Barbara County Chair/Executive Lead. It’s a motto that’s at the heart of Rooted, an organization which aims to empower Santa Barbara County to increase health equity and resilience. Their initiatives include low-to-no cost whole food plant-based nutrition as well as education and a network of support.

It’s the kind of uplifting message one could dance to, which is how the idea for their upcoming Kale Disco fundraiser was born.

“When our Rooted board first came together, we met at the Community Arts Workshop. Inspired by artistic elements of dancers and artists who bring their art to the CAW, we began dreaming up a colorful, sparkling party that would bring together the spirit of community, the arts, and our plant-powered mission,” Skidmore said.

