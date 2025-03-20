How to Give Your Home the WOW Factor

Here’s the honest truth: Unless you’ve recently undergone a full-scale renovation, your home likely looks dated to today’s buyer. Yet, if you’re able to make some modest updates and have a solid pricing strategy in place, buyers will be turning heads (and sending offers!) your way.

Abel Ramos, Managing Broker for Compass Santa Barbara & Montecito, is advising his agents to be laser-focused on strategy to navigate today’s shifting market. “Santa Barbara is still experiencing a historically low number of sales, with homes now averaging 44 days on the market and inventory levels rising back above 2.5 months,” says Ramos.

Ramos added, “With more homes hitting the market and an increase in price reductions, pricing based on the most recent comparable sales is critical. Sellers need to prioritize their home’s presentation, as staging, marketing, and overall appeal are more important than ever. Even minor upgrades, exterior enhancements, and improved curb appeal can make a significant impact in attracting buyers and maximizing value.”