While the rest of the country envisions Santa Barbara as a permanently sun-drenched postcard, we locals know the truth about late spring and early summer. Enter the marine layer. Whether you call it May Gray or June Gloom, that heavy, stubborn blanket of fog rolling off the Pacific can make the months of May and June feel a bit, well, melancholy.

When the natural light outside goes completely flat, it has a funny way of draining the life out of our interiors, too. Suddenly, that crisp white living room that felt so breezy in April can feel chilly and uninspired. But before you resort to turning on the heater or hiding under a winter duvet, there are a few clever ways to trick your senses and bring the warmth back into your home.

Here is my designer’s playbook for making your space feel cozy, bright, and deeply inviting, even when the sun is taking a morning nap.

Swap the Bulbs, Change the Mood

The biggest mistake I see homeowners make during overcast seasons is relying on lighting that mimics the gray sky outside. If your LED bulbs are labeled “daylight” or range anywhere above 3000K, they are casting a cool, blueish tint that amplifies the gloom. Instead, look for bulbs labeled “warm white” (ideally 2700K). This mimics the golden hour glow of a late-afternoon sun. Turn off the big overhead fixtures and turn on your table and floor lamps instead; low-level, warm lighting creates an instant sense of sanctuary.

White knit blanket lying on the corner sofa in the living room, macrame pillows around

Keep the Coziness, Lose the Weight

When the fog rolls in, our natural instinct is to grab a blanket. But wrapping yourself in a heavy fleece or dark wool throw feels entirely wrong when it’s technically June. The secret is to swap your winter materials for breathable summer textures that still offer physical comfort. Think chunky waffle-knit cotton throws, laundered linen pillows, and nubby bouclé accents. You get all the tactile coziness your body craves on a chilly morning, but the aesthetic remains light, airy, and coastal.

Cheat the Sun with Earthy Undertones

If your home is a sea of cool grays and stark whites, the marine layer will only make it look colder. To combat this, introduce accents in warm, sun-baked tones. You don’t need to repaint your walls; just infuse small doses of terra-cotta, soft mustard, amber glass, or warm ochre through your styling pieces. A few linen throw pillows or a beautiful ceramic vase in these earthy hues may even trick the brain into feeling like the sun is actually shining inside.

Maximize the Ambient Light

On gray days, every drop of natural light is precious. Walk through your home and make sure your window treatments are pulled completely past the window frame to let in every bit of available ambient light. Additionally, try strategically placing a large mirror directly opposite a window. It will catch the outdoor light and bounce it deep into the room, instantly making the space feel larger and brighter.

June Gloom is just a natural part of the beautiful rhythm of living on the Central Coast. By making a few simple design pivots, you can transform these foggy mornings into the ultimate excuse to slow down, cozy up, and love the space you’re in.

I’d love to see your home updates! Tag me on social media @saltwood.interiors.

A cozy living room scene featuring a fern plant on a side table next to a comfortable sofa.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and vacation rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.