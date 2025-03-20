Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Presents ‘The Story of the Western Flyer’ This Thursday

About 350 people visited the Western Flyer, the most famous fishing boat in the world, at Santa Barbara Harbor on Wednesday, on one of its stops on the way to the Sea of Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California, between Baja California and mainland Mexico.

The Flyer is re-creating the groundbreaking six-week expedition that John Steinbeck, the Nobel Prize–winning author from California, and his friend Ed Ricketts, a marine biologist, made on the Flyer in 1940, effectively pioneering the field of marine ecology. Their book, The Log from the Sea of Cortez, is an American classic.

The Flyer, once a state-of-the-art sardine seiner, fell into disrepair and sank twice in this century, but it was meticulously restored and returned to Monterey Bay, its home port, in 2024. It is now a floating platform for education and research on ocean conservation.