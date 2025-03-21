Spirits in the Air Returns for Another Year of Boozy Verse

Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry returns for its 11th annual reading and happy hour at The Good Lion. A group of esteemed poets will read their work and the work of others about libations of all sorts.

The event is hosted by George Yatchisin, Drinkable Landscape columnist for Edible Santa Barbara, writer for the Independent, and author of the poetry volumes Feast Days and The First Night We Thought the World Would End.

Featured readers will include Susan Chiavelli, Susie Read Cronin, Rebecca Horrigan (another frequent Independent contributor), Robert Krut, Amy Michelson, Diana Raab, Linda Saccoccio, Daniel Thomas, Emma Trelles, and Jace Turner. This reading will usher in Santa Barbara’s Poetry Month 2025, in conjunction with April being National Poetry Month.

The event will take place on April 2 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the first hour being a poetic happy hour, followed by the second hour being the poetry reading itself. In honor of the special evening, The Good Lion will feature special poetry-themed cocktails.

“This event will attest to the multifaceted ways poets have found inspiration, solace, and, yes, sometimes sickness in the bottle. In a time when an attention to words matters more than ever, this reading makes clear just how fun bringing the truth of poetry can be. This fantastic slate of readers looks forward to packing our fantastic partner The Good Lion once again,” Yatchisin says.

Come by to honor the admirable work of these esteemed poets and toast to this celebration of potent poetry. The event has free admission and is open to the public. The reading will be held at The Good Lion, 1212 State Street.