Lace Up Your Skates and Hit the Ice with SBPL’s New Ice in Paradise Passes

Now you can ice skate for free thanks to the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL), which recently announced the addition of 30 passes to Ice in Paradise. Each pass offers free admission for two skaters.

Ice in Paradise brings beloved winter activities to the eternal summer land of Santa Barbara with offerings ranging from public skating sessions to ice hockey, curling, and themed events for people of all ages. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a love for ice sports in the community by providing opportunities for all ages of the Santa Barbara community.

This new partnership marks an expansion of the Library of Things, offering accessible recreational opportunities to the wider Santa Barbara community. These passes include an exciting batch of activities and experiences, including California State Park passes, telescopes, sewing machines, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden passes, and more in the Library Catalog.

Library cardholders can check out these passes like they would any other library item. For those planning ahead, these passes can be placed on hold through the SBPL catalog. “Lucky Day” passes are available on a first come, first save basis at any SBPL location.

Visit SBPLibrary.org for more information about this offering and the other existing offers of the Library of Things and the Santa Barbara Public Library as a whole. Ice in Paradise is located at 6985 Santa Felicia Drive, Goleta.