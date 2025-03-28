The Santa Barbara Public Library Is Booked Up for National Library Week

Young patrons enjoy crafts at the library | Photo: Courtesy

Libraries are the hearts of communities across the nation, standing as a symbol of education, community, and gathering. National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the crucial role that libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and remaining the backbone of our communities.

A brief overview of the history of this tribute reveals the American Library Association’s authentic dedication to encourage people to read for leisure to improve quality of life and develop strong communities. National Library Week was first celebrated in 1958 with the theme “Wake Up and Read!” and has been celebrated annually since. It has become a beloved holiday and opportunity to recognize the vital role that libraries play in our communities.

This year, the holiday will be celebrated from April 6 to 12. Since the library truly has a place for everyone, there are many different ways to get involved. Whether you are a young family stopping in for play time, students drafting their next creative project in a makerspace, or anyone just looking for their next good read, there are many ways to celebrate this honorary week. Make your mark and get involved with the library by volunteering or spreading the word.

People’s Pantry at Central Library | Photo: Courtesy

On a local level, the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL), with the help of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library, will be holding several events to celebrate.

“As we approach National Library Week this year, I reflect on the vital role libraries play in bringing communities together,” said Foundation Director Lauren Trujillo. She continued, “Libraries are where we meet our neighbors, discover shared interests, and approach the world with curiosity.”

In celebrating the value of third spaces and centers for community gathering, The SBPL invites the community to celebrate the library with their event Drawn to the Library!

To usher in the week of celebration, there will be a library proclamation on Tuesday, April 8, at 9 a.m. at the County Board of Supervisors Meeting. This is an opportunity to be a voice for the SBPL and County Library partners to proclaim the enduring importance of the Public Library during National Library Week.

The library offers fun for all ages | Photos: Courtesy

The Library Van on the Go will be at Shalhoob’s in the Funk Zone on April 10. | Photo: Courtesy

To toast to National Library Week with delicious food and drink, community members are invited to celebrate with the Library on the Go at Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio. The evening will include a Santa Barbara–inspired Lotería, books for all ages, and information about upcoming library events. It will take place on Thursday, April 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For an evening of fun and facts, the SBPL invites the community to Literary Trivia Night, hosted by Friends of the Library at Central Library on April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m..

To close out the week of celebrations, the library is presenting former president and two-time Campaign Co-Chair Jim Jackson with the 2025 Library Champion Award, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to the SBPL. He will be presented with this honor at this year’s National Library Week Library Champion Award event.

Between the Children’s Library and the Michael Towbes Library Plaza, and even formulating the Library Foundation’s guiding slogan, “We Open Doors,” Jim Jackson’s dedications and effort to the Santa Barbara Public Library have been far-reaching. The community is invited to celebrate this honor with a special brunch in the library on Sunday, April 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the S.B. Central Library.Take the opportunity to step inside local libraries, engage with the community, and uncover something new during the week of April 6-12. Visit library.santabarbaraca.gov for more information on the events and to RSVP.