Woman Who Drove into Living Room of Santa Barbara Duplex Arrested for DUI

Santa Barbara Resident Was Allegedly Impaired at Time of Friday-Night Crash

By Elijah Valerjev
Tue Apr 01, 2025 | 1:56pm
The woman who crashed her car into the living room of a Santa Barbara home Friday night was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the incident.

The woman reportedly drove her vehicle into a duplex at 637 West Canon Perdido Street at 8:51 p.m. on March 28. According to initial reports, nobody was home during the crash, and the driver was taken via ambulance for medical care and medically cleared at Cottage Hospital. 

Following the crash, Santa Barbara police officers conducted a DUI investigation, resulting in the driver’s arrest, Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Bryan Kerr told the Independent on Tuesday. The suspect, Santa Barbara resident Leticia Castro, 32, was booked into County Jail for DUI on $5,000 bail and has since been released, according to court records.

