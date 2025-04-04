Raise a Glass for This Year’s Lagerville in Buellton

Lagerville, the beloved annual premier lager event, is back and bigger than ever. On Saturday, April 12, more than 60 craft breweries will be pouring some of the finest lagers from across the state and country. Guests will have the unique opportunity to sample delightful pours and talk to the brewers of these world-class lagers.

Attendees will also experience the unique sense of community of the festival and meet other beer lovers.

“I never have a single bad beer. This festival, everyone is bringing their A-game; they are bringing something interesting; everything is top notch,” said Sean Laidlaw of Russian River Brewing Co.

A ticket to Lagerville includes a souvenir glass, sampling from all of the breweries on-site, and unique insight into the industry.

Lagerville, a favorite beer festival, returns April 12. | Photo: Courtesy

In previous years, there have also been fun and friendly competitions between the breweries for the coveted titles of best light and dark lager, people’s choice, best overall brewery, and more, to make for a lighthearted environment. Previous winners include Grains of Wrath, Institution Ale, Templin Family Brewing, Faction Brewing, Alvarado Street, Enegren Brewing, and Green Cheek Beer, among others.

The finest nationwide pours will be accompanied by live entertainment by False Puppet, Jacob and The Good Vibes, and DJ Peetey, as well as a variety of merchant and food trucks to fit out the day.

Lagerville will take place at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. (45 Industrial Wy.) in Buellton on Saturday, April 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $65 and include an hour early entry at 11:30 a.m. and access to VIP beers poured that are not available to general admission attendees. General admission tickets are $55 and include entry at 12:30 p.m.

Visit eventsbyenfuego.ticketsauce.com/e/lagerville-2025/tickets for tickets and more information, including shuttle service.