Santa Barbara’s Patco Jewelry Closes After 52 Years

For more than 50 years, the jewelry repair shop Patco Jewelry has been a word-of-mouth local treasure, offering high-end service at affordable prices out of its tight quarters on Haley Street. This week — on April 12 — Patco will be closing its doors for good, following the death of its owner Patrick Clemens, at age 80 in February.

Patco owner Patrick Clemens, who was named an S.B. Independent Local Hero in 2023, died in February. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Clemens moved to Santa Barbara at age 5 in 1951 and lived on the Mesa, where his father opened the first grocery store there. Clemens attended local public schools and Westmont and served a stint in the U.S. Navy. He grew up steeped in Santa Barbara’s small-town Mayberry back when it still flourished and kept that spirit alive in his jewelry repair shop even as it flickered. He promised “solid work at reasonable prices,” and he and his employees delivered.

Longtime customers were notified via email blast this week that the shop would be closing its doors as of Saturday, urging them to come pick up their jewelry. “Thank you for your understanding and support during this poignant time,” the message read. “Regrettably, TEAM PATCO.”