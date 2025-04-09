Eighteen Plants and Counting

Though you might have already met me at events like Backyard Brunch or Best Fest, or even when you see the Indy tabling at an event, allow me to introduce myself. My name is Richelle Boyd, I’m the Marketing and Promotions Administrator and I write this highlight each week! I also have a story in this week’s paper about propagating your own vegetables, but that’s not the only thing I know how to grow.

Credit: Courtesy

I also have 18 house plants — most of them I’ve gotten in the last two years, but I still have a few surviving plants that have made it through the pandemic with me. I enjoy the beauty and variety that plants bring to my porch and balcony, and taking time out of my day to care for them is a relaxing endeavor where I can be outside and take in some nature and fresh air.

But I’m not naturally gifted with a green thumb, so I’ve needed some reinforcement to keep my plants alive. I’ve used an app called Planta for the past couple of years; like many other Gen Zers, I know there is an app for everything. It tells me how often I need to water my plants and when I should add fertilizer to them so they keep growing.

The paid option sends you notifications directly through the app, but you can always take their advice and set your own reminders (via phone, or a traditional note always works too). Each plant does come with its own trials, and I’ve cycled through a few that didn’t make it. I found my plants like tropical soil here, and I’ve been able to keep 18 of them going strong with a reminder to water them regularly.

I still have the first plant my parents gifted me around 2018. What started as a small, self-watering ivy has now grown into one of my largest and most lush plants (and one of my personal favorites). Another favorite I have is a pothos passed down to me by my late grandparents, and it has been thriving and growing new leaves every week.

Gardening is a great way to establish routine and to fill your home with more life; I look forward to getting even more plants in the near and distant future, and to keeping my home green!