Santa Barbara Councilmember Eric Friedman in ‘Good Spirits’ After Heart Attack

Santa Barbara City Councilmember Eric Friedman is in “good spirits” and exhibiting positive signs of recovery after suffering a heart attack while paddleboarding with friends on April 5, according to an update provided by his family on Tuesday evening.

“We are so grateful for all of your well-wishes and support that our family continues to receive from friends, colleagues, and the community,” reads the statement released by Friedman; his wife, Julie; and his mother, Celeste Barber.

According to the statement, Friedman is showing improvement every day and making steady progress while surrounded by friends and family. They thanked community members who have shared kind messages over the past few days, from those who worked with Friedman on city, county, or library boards to neighbors, community groups, and city residents who have gotten to know Friedman as an elected official or at his second job at Trader Joe’s.

“We are thankful to have this time to focus on health and recovery,” the statement continued. “Each day includes physical therapy and progress, and also rest, which is especially important. Even walking around is tiring, requiring rest, but every day we see improvements and growing strength.”

Friedman’s heart attack forced the city to cancel Tuesday’s scheduled council meeting, postponing a highly anticipated hearing in which the council was set to vote on amendments to the city’s eviction ordinance intended to give tenants stronger protections against “renovictions.” Friedman has been conflicted about the city’s eviction ordinance, voting in favor of the original ordinance in 2019 but expressing reservations about supporting the recently proposed changes.

City officials said the items that were originally scheduled to be heard on Tuesday will be rescheduled “in the near term,” and may come back across the agenda in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of my council colleagues, our thoughts and best wishes are with the Friedman family for a speedy recovery,” Mayor Rowse said in a statement announcing the change to the council meeting.

Friedman’s family thanked first responders who provided immediate care at the scene of the incident, and the many who have assisted in his recovery.

“You know who you are,” the family’s statement read. “We thank you for being true life savers and our true heroes! We thank the ambulance and emergency crews, and all of the doctors, nurses, techs, assistants, and medical staff who are keeping us on a positive path to recovery.”