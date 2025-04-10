Increase Your ROI with an Interior Designer

I often hear from folks that the thought of hiring an interior designer is daunting: They don’t know how much it is actually going to cost, and it feels more like a luxury than a necessity. My response is often that interior design services will nearly always pay for themselves in terms of the return on investment (ROI) of their project. While many people consider tackling a renovation project on their own to save money, working with a professional interior designer can actually offer substantial ROI’s that go far beyond just aesthetic appeal.

Maximizing Your Budget: One of the biggest advantages of hiring an interior designer is their ability to make the most out of your renovation budget. Interior designers are trained to work within specified financial constraints and know where to allocate funds to achieve the best results. They have established relationships with contractors, vendors, and suppliers, which often allows them to secure better pricing on materials and services than you might be able to on your own. Designers can also help avoid costly mistakes by recommending high-quality, cost-effective solutions. This prevents the need for expensive revisions down the road, and ensures that every dollar spent directly contributes to the overall success of the renovation.

Increased Property Value: When it comes to residential renovations, an interior designer can help significantly increase the value of your property. Whether you’re looking to sell or simply improve your living space, a professionally designed home often sells for more than a similar home with amateur design choices. Buyers are drawn to well-designed spaces that offer both style and functionality, and an interior designer knows how to highlight a property’s best features, making it more attractive to potential buyers.

Functional Space Planning: One of the most valuable aspects of hiring an interior designer is their expertise in space planning. A designer can optimize the flow and functionality of a space, ensuring that every square foot is used effectively. They also consider how you intend to use the space. Whether it’s improving traffic flow in a living room or creating a more productive workspace in an office, an interior designer will tailor the design to meet your specific needs. This attention to detail ensures that your space will not only look good but also function at its highest potential.

An Eye for Detail: Renovation projects are often riddled with potential pitfalls, making it easy to make selections that may not be functional, may clash with existing elements, or could even result in structural issues. For instance, improperly measuring space, choosing the wrong materials for high-traffic areas, or neglecting to account for long-term durability can end up costing you more money down the line. Interior designers have an eye for detail and quality control, ensuring that everything from flooring to cabinets are installed correctly and with the best materials. Whether you are entertaining, or putting your home on the market for sale, people will always notice when attention to detail has been prioritized.

Long-Term Appeal: An interior designer not only improves the current look of a space but also ensures that the design has lasting appeal. They consider not just the immediate needs and desires of the client but also how the space will age over time. With an eye for timeless design principles, an interior designer can create a space that remains stylish and functional for years to come. This long-term value reduces the need for frequent renovations and makes the investment in the initial design even more worthwhile.

Final Thoughts: The ROI benefits of hiring an interior designer for a renovation project are numerous. From maximizing your budget to increasing property value and saving you time, an interior designer can provide unparalleled expertise and insight. Their ability to combine functionality, aesthetics, and durability ensures that your renovation will not only meet but exceed your expectations. By hiring a professional, you’re making an investment that will pay dividends in the long run, both in terms of the enjoyment you get from your newly designed space and the potential for increased resale value. I know I am certainly biased, but I believe it’s one of the best investments you can make.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.