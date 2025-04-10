Student Visa Crackdown Hits UC Santa Barbara

Ten international students affiliated with UC Santa Barbara have had their F-1 visas terminated in recent days, part of a broader wave of sudden federal action affecting international students at universities across the country.

In a message sent Tuesday, Chancellor Henry T. Yang confirmed that seven current UCSB students and three recent graduates had their visa records terminated “with no advance notice,” leaving those affected scrambling for answers.

“We embrace our international students and scholars as essential to making UC Santa Barbara a global crossroads of knowledge,” Yang wrote, encouraging impacted students to seek assistance from the campus Office of International Students and Scholars (OISS).

On Monday, OISS sent an email to UCSB’s international student community, assuring students that there had been no reports of federal agents or immigration enforcement on campus and emphasizing that the office is actively monitoring the situation through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

The email also explained that visa revocations can occur without clear explanation or direct notice to the students. SEVIS terminations, which often accompany visa revocations, may result from unresolved legal encounters or a failure to update information with the university’s international office.

“If you receive an email or suspect any issues, please contact OISS immediately,” the office wrote, noting that advisors would reach out directly if they detect a problem.

The F-1 visa program allows foreign nationals to study at accredited U.S. institutions and, in many cases, to work after graduation through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. Several of the UCSB students affected had completed their studies and were participating in legal employment under OPT authorization at the time of their visa termination.

Across the University of California system, at least 54 students have had their visas revoked, bringing the total number of affected college students in California to at least 83. UC President Michael Drake issued a statement calling the actions “a fluid situation,” affirming the university’s commitment to “doing what we can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law.”

The federal government has not issued a coordinated explanation for the sudden visa terminations. A statement from Drake referenced indications from federal student databases that cancellations were due to violations of “the terms of the individuals’ visa programs,” but no further clarification has been provided.

The visa cancellations come amid a broader shift in immigration and education policy under the Trump administration, including a controversial April 3 directive from the Department of Education that threatens to withhold federal funding from institutions with active Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

As UCSB navigates ongoing federal pressure, Yang reaffirmed the university’s stance: “We are committed to fostering an environment where all members of our community feel safe, valued, and supported. We are closely tracking these federal actions and will continue to advocate for the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff at every level of government.”