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UC Santa Barbara’s police department evacuated a building on campus on Thursday afternoon due to what it called a criminal threat on campus. At 3:52 p.m., the police department sent an emergency alert advising people to avoid Henley Hall, which houses research groups whose projects relate to energy efficiency and labs. It also asks people to avoid the outdoor area near Henley Hall, and nearby parking lots. Bystanders said they saw people with bullet proof vests at the building around 3 p.m.

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Authorities Ask People to Avoid the Outdoor Area Near Henley Hall

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