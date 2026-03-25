Poetry Connection: The Good Land Offers a Home for Local Poets

When I saw the announcement of a poetry club at the Goleta Valley Library, I was happy to check it out, especially because I thought the library was closed for renovations. When I arrived, I realized some information was missing from the announcement. The Goleta Valley Library is indeed closed for renovations, but there was a sign sending people to the Express Library. Since last July, the library’s collection has been in a temporary building at 6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105, known as GVL Express. At the Express library, you can use one of four computers, check out and return books, buy books from the Friends of the Library, and take advantage of a variety of free bilingual services and resources.

I walked in expecting to be only a little late to the poetry club. However, the friendly staff explained that the club was being held at the Goleta Community Center in the opposite direction I had traveled. The librarian’s encouragement kept me going. She said that the poetry club is worth finding and lots of fun. Most of the library’s social meetings, including its mystery book club and film club, are held at the Goleta Community Center. By the time I found The Poetry Club, the doors to the community center were locked. Luckily, someone heard me rattling the door and let me in.

What I found was a welcoming group of diverse people, both poetry enthusiasts and budding poets, in a large, comfortable room with chairs and cushy couches. The atmosphere was of friends learning about poetry and commenting on the poems. At least two people shared their own poetry. Library Assistant Tara Patrick brought copies of well-known poems to discuss, but was pleased that participants brought their own favorite poems to pass out. “The idea is you don’t have to be a poet,” she said, “but we love for people to read their own work. Poet César R. Verrier enjoys bringing new drafts of his work to the group for feedback. “You can test how it resonates with other people and work on it,” he said.

The Goleta Valley Library Poetry Club | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Library assistant Tara Patrick | Photo: Melinda Palacio

César R. Verrier | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Goleta Valley Library Express | Photo: Melinda Palacio



A young poet, Nazani Cassidy, found the Poetry Club on Instagram through the library’s @goletavalleylibrary account. She cherishes the monthly meetings and says she would attend more often should the group decide to meet weekly. Nazani works in Old Town Goleta and was thrilled to find a poetry group in her community that fits her full-time work schedule. The Poetry Club meets on the 3rd Sunday of the Month from 2-3:30 pm at the Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue, and is a free program offered by the Goleta Valley Library. Nazani appreciates the support and encouragement she receives from the group. “This is a great group of local people who really care about taking the time to listen.” This week’s poem comes from Nazani Cassidy.





Nazani Mariam Cassidy

I Am Keeping The Box That I Came In

– for Emily Skaja

Wrapping it so taught, it reminds you of a sausage casing. I am decorating it with puffy stickers.

The boogie man cannot touch me. The boogie man cannot accuse me of being Play-Doh when I am

clearly a collectible. They like to buy me on eBay, where my individual parts are put up for auction.

The white guys from Dayton like to make even smaller dolls out of me. Wrapping it so industrially

that packing tape is way out of the picture. I like the nuts and bolts. The winter snowstorm I watch

from Saran Wrap. I told you I was a collectible I did not tell you I was greedy. The pink high heels.

The plastic toothed comb. I am keeping the box that I came in for the sole purpose of having it. I

am of Los Angeles but also Bratz and also Mattel. The flurry, sliding under the earth. Listen to the

garbage disposal as my plastic foot gets shoved inside. Listen to it rattle. Listen to the squeak I make

as you dance my body on the ground.

Nazani Cassidy shares her poem | Photo: Melinda Palacio







Cassidy (also known as Zani or Z) is a writer and receptionist living in Summerland and working in Goleta, California. In 2021, she won an honorable mention for her work in spoken word from the National YoungArts Foundation. Her work has been published in Lennon Wall Magazine, The Athena Review, Austin Youth Poets Anthology, and HerWords Literary Magazine. Cassidy has been the host of two distinguishable radio shows in both California (KCSB) and Michigan (IPR), all pertaining to contemporary classical music. She is an alumna of Dos Pueblos High School and Interlochen Arts Academy for creative writing. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies from the Anglo-American University in Prague, Czech Republic.

Poetry Events



Friday, March 27

Santa Barbara Poetry Series with David Oliveira and Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Santa Barbara Public Library, 5:30 pm.

Saturday, March 28

Ventura Poetry Festival, Studio Channel Islands, $15 general admission, $5 students.

Thursday, April 9,

Poetry Night at Chaucer’s, celebrate poetry month with Stephanie Barbé Hammer, Rich Ferguson, Kathleen Florence, and Melinda Palacio, 6pm.

April 14,

Lowstate Writing Salon. Writing Community at the Blue Owl, 7pm.

Wednesday, April 15,

12thAnnual “Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry,” The Good Lion.

Friday, April 17,

Poetry in Parks at the Presidio Chapel, Friday night, an evening of music and poetry in Santa Barbara’s only State Park, the Presidio, 5-7:30. An evening of poetry and music, featuring the Gruntled, the Ladies Social Strumming Club, poets include Lori Anaya, Stephanie Barbé Hammer, Takunda Chickowero, Jen Cheng, George Yatchisin, Emma Trelles and hosts: Melinda Palacio and Scott Green of California State Parks.

Wednesday, April 29,

An Evening with Martin Espada. An evening with Award-winning poet Martín Espada, UCSB Campbell Hall, 7:30 pm.