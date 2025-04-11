An Evening with the Dude at the Granada

It has been 25 years since The Big Lebowski arrived in theaters and was inaugurated as a comedy hallmark of ’90s cinema. In honor of this milestone, the Granada is hosting a special evening with the Dude himself, on Saturday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. Written and directed by the Coen brothers, the movie features one of the all-time best performances by Jeff Bridges as Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, who becomes entangled in a complicated mystery.

An Evening with the Dude poster | Photo: Courtesy

Set to an astounding ’60s and ’70s soundtrack, the story takes place in Los Angeles and follows a slacker and bowler as they become involved in a high-stakes kidnapping as a result of mistaken identity.

The screening will also feature a Q&A session with Bridges himself, providing a unique opportunity to hear about the creative process and his reflections on the lasting legacy of the movie.

The movie had mixed reviews and a slow start in the box office but went on to become a cult classic, and it is now one of the Coens’ most iconic and beloved works. It has inspired film festivals, bowling competitions, and hilarious Halloween costume renditions.

The Big Lebowski also stars John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, Ben Gazzara, and John Turturro.

In conjunction with the special screening, The Good Lion (conveniently located next door to the Granada) is offering the Dude’s signature cocktail, a White Russian special, in honor of Jeff Bridges, at a special price of $10 before or after the show, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Join Bridges in the Granada for an evening of celebration of his movie’s milestone and a chance for exclusive insight into the making and reception of the film.

For tickets to this special event, visit granadasb.org.