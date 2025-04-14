Grateful Dead Cover Band JAX PLAYS DEAD Takes the Stage At SOhO

Credit: Courtesy

Deadheads and music-lovers alike, come with open ears to listen to the whimsical tunes of The Grateful Dead with local favorite Jackson Gillies and his band as they take both the SOhO stage and the glitzy Vegas in one week.

Singer-songwriter Gillies heads a Grateful Dead cover band called JAX PLAYS DEAD to round out the week of April 20 with a show. He is joined by Jaden Lehman on guitar and vocals, David McInnes and Sasha Cohen on drums, Chris and Sky Ulep on keys and vocals, and Toby Still on bass and vocals.

At just a mere 16 years old, Gillies burst onto the music scene in Santa Barbara after winning the 2016 Teen Star U.S.A. He was thereafter invited to audition on American Idol and the attention from his time on air allowed him to perform at an HS (Hidradenitis suppurativa) awareness concert and TEDx talk

JAX PLAYS DEAD took the stage at the historic Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria last April, and Gillesis ready and excited to return to the Central Coast for an action-packed week in April once again.

The band will perform at local-favorite SOho Nightclub on Sunday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m., kicking off with an opening set from Ladyfinger, another Dead cover band which Gilles plays both stand up and electric bass/vocals. That set will be followed by JAX PLAYS DEAD.

Sunday’s Santa Barbara show is proudly presented by Carpinteria Dead Family with vendors on the scene.

Once the show wraps up in Santa Barbara, JAX PLAYS DEAD is off to Vegas for a late night 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. show. as a part of the Shakedown After Dark concert series at the Tuscany Casino.

For tickets to celebrate this April 20 show with good tunes and great company, visit sohosb.com .