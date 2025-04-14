Santa Barbara’s Easter Egg-stravanaza Returns to Elings Park

Spring festivities are about to jump into full swing, and such is the case for Santa Barbara’s annual Great Egg Hunt, which returns Saturday, April 19 for a morning full of celebration and plenty of sweet treats for all to share. The event is free and open to all, but only children up to age 10 will be allowed to participate in one of three age-separate egg hunts. More than 20,000 candy-filled eggs will be scattered across the softball fields at Elings Park. The festivities will go from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Easter Bunny will be on hand once again at Elings Park Great Egg Hunt | Photo: Courtesy

The Great Egg Hunt is split into three age groups. The Baby Bunnies (up to age 3) will have their egg hunt at 10 a.m. The Daring Ducks group (ages 4 to 6) will begin at 10:30 a.m. and lastly , the Jack Rabbits (ages 7 to 10) will go at 11 a.m. When the Easter Bunny blows their whistle, participants can race through the field and grab eggs. Participants must also bring their own baskets for the event.

“I’m looking forward to the energy,” said Elings Park Executive Director Dean Noble. “We have a lot of kids and families here from every walk of life in Santa Barbara.”

For more than 20 years, the Great Egg Hunt has brought together the Santa Barbara community for a fun-filled morning. The event returned in full force two years ago following a couple years of cancellation s due to COVID.

The annual egg hunt is a Santa Barbara tradition, Noble explained, and families return year after year to partake in the fun. After the event was rained out last year, Elings Park is preparing for a large crowd of eager participants and plenty of excitement.

In addition to the egg hunt itself, there will be opportunities to take photos with the Easter Bunny as well as a face painting booth. Luna’s Jumps will provide bounce houses, the Claudia Coffee Bar food truck will be selling smoothies and coffees, and festive tunes will be provided by Music by Bonnie.

The event is free but parking is $10 , paid at the entry gate , and is first come, first served. Given the event’s popularity and expected large crowds, the park suggests participants arrive early if they want to find a spot inside the lot. If parking in the surrounding area, the park asks participants to be considerate of neighbors.

For more information about the egg hunt, visit elingspark.org.