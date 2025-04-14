Living
Community

Santa Barbara’s Easter Egg-stravanaza Returns to Elings Park

Candy-Filled Eggs, Face Painting, The Easter Bunny, And More on April 19

Author Image By Tia Trinh
Mon Apr 14, 2025 | 1:15pm
And they're off on the quest for eggs at Elings Park Great Egg Hunt | Photo: Courtesy

Spring festivities are about to jump into full swing, and such is the case for Santa Barbara’s annual Great Egg Hunt, which returns Saturday, April 19 for a morning full of celebration and plenty of sweet treats for all to share. The event is free and open to all, but only children up to age 10 will be allowed to participate in one of three age-separate egg hunts. More than 20,000 candy-filled eggs will be scattered across the softball fields at Elings Park. The festivities will go from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Easter Bunny will be on hand once again at Elings Park Great Egg Hunt | Photo: Courtesy

The Great Egg Hunt is split into three age groups. The Baby Bunnies (up to age 3) will have their egg hunt at 10 a.m. The Daring Ducks group (ages 4 to 6) will begin at 10:30 a.m. and lastly, the Jack Rabbits (ages 7 to 10) will go at 11 a.m. When the Easter Bunny blows their whistle, participants can race through the field and grab eggs. Participants must also bring their own baskets for the event.

“I’m looking forward to the energy,” said Elings Park Executive Director Dean Noble. “We have a lot of kids and families here from every walk of life in Santa Barbara.”

For more than 20 years, the Great Egg Hunt has brought together the Santa Barbara community for a fun-filled morning. The event returned in full force two years ago following a couple years of cancellations due to COVID.

The annual egg hunt is a Santa Barbara tradition, Noble explained, and families return year after year to partake in the fun. After the event was rained out last year, Elings Park is preparing for a large crowd of eager participants and plenty of excitement.

In addition to the egg hunt itself, there will be opportunities to take photos with the Easter Bunny as well as a face painting booth. Luna’s Jumps will provide bounce houses, the Claudia Coffee Bar food truck will be selling smoothies and coffees, and festive tunes will be provided by Music by Bonnie.

The event is free but parking is $10, paid at the entry gate, and is first come, first served. Given the event’s popularity and expected large crowds, the park suggests participants arrive early if they want to find a spot inside the lot. If parking in the surrounding area, the park asks participants to be considerate of neighbors.

For more information about the egg hunt, visit elingspark.org.

Jumping for joy at Elings Park Great Egg Hunt | Photo: Courtesy
Tue Apr 15, 2025 | 08:07am
https://www.independent.com/2025/04/14/santa-barbaras-easter-egg-stravanaza-returns-to-elings-park/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.