Two Goleta Residents Arrested in Connection to State Street Stabbing

Two Goleta residents suspected of being involved in an alleged stabbing on State Street earlier this month were arrested together in Carpinteria on April 12. Eduardo Zermano-Arzate, 36, and Alexis Garcia, 37, were both taken into custody on Dahlia Court without incident, according to a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Both individuals were arrested in connection with an April 6 multi-person fight on the 3100 block of State Street. Zermano-Arzate allegedly stabbed one victim multiple times, sending them to the hospital in critical condition before fleeing the scene. He was arrested for attempted murder and assault with intent to commit mayhem. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Bryan Kerr, the definition of mayhem in the penal code is, “Every person who unlawfully and maliciously deprives a human being of a member of his body, or disables, disfigures, or renders it useless, or cuts or disables the tongue, or puts out an eye, or slits the nose, ear, or lip.”

Zermano-Arzate is being held in Santa Barbara County Jail without bail.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to attempted murder by allegedly aiding and harboring Zermano-Arzate, with bail set at $20,000. She has since posted bail and was released on April 13.

The investigation is ongoing.