Chimes of Bayonets and Do You Compute To Perform At the Tully

Riffy Punk Bands Perform Together For A Free Show

Thu Apr 17, 2025 | 4:03pm
Do You Compute | Photo: Courtesy

Bands from far and wide are bringing the gift of music right here in Santa Barbara. Chimes of Bayonets hailing from Ithaca, New York, are performing with Santa Barbara band, Do You Compute at the Tully this month

Chimes of Bayonets is bringing its riffy and artsy punk rock sound, while Do You Compute is ready to play tunes from a setlist that leans toward heavy post-rock with mathy tendencies.

Coming off of their first album release in 2023, Do You Compute is excited to be performing in their hometown. The band consists of Tim Eymann, Caleb Davis, and Troy Castorino, all trailblazing a unique vision for music.

There will also be a performance from Some Gifts, a Los Angeles–native band with alternative and punk influences.

It’s all happening on April 26 at 8 p.m. at the Tully, 1431 San Andres Street. This is a free, 21+ performance.

  • Poster for upcoming show at The Tully | Photo: Courtesy
  • Chimes of Bayonets | Photo: Courtesy
  • Chimes of Bayonets | Photo: Courtesy
  • Some Gifts | Photo: Courtesy
