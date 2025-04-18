Goleta Resident, 19, Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on Modoc Road Near Santa Barbara

A 19-year-old Goleta man died Thursday after authorities say his car veered into oncoming traffic on Modoc Road, causing a three-car collision that also sent an 87-year-old Goleta woman to the hospital with major injuries.

Thursday’s crash occurred on Modoc Road east of Via Senda near Santa Barbara at around 12:34 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The 19-year-old was driving a 2011 GMC Terrain eastbound on Modoc when he crossed the double solid yellow lines into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2023 Audi A4 driven by the 87-year-old woman, CHP said. His car then hit the side of a 1998 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Mariposa woman before overturning and coming to rest against a raised concrete barrier.

The 19-year-old man and 87-year-old woman were both transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where the teen was later pronounced dead as a result of his critical injuries. The identity and current condition of the Goleta woman have not been released. After being evaluated at the scene, the Mariposa woman declined medical transport, CHP said.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau pending notification of his family. At this time, it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in this incident.

The incident remains under investigation. CHP encourages anyone with information regarding this crash to contact CHP’s Santa Barbara Area office at (805) 770-4800.