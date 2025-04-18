UCSB Department of Theater/Dance Presents Four New Plays In UCSB’s Studio Theater

Reading series poster | Photo: Courtesy

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, UCSB’s Launch Pad program presents readings of four new dynamic plays by professional playwrights Matthew Paul Olmos, Leo Cabranes-Grant, A. Rey Pamatmat, and Megan Tabaque.

A dynamic process of rehearsals, the collaboration of more than 70 artists and staff, and creative envisioning will culminate in two days of public readings at UCSB Studio Theater on April 25 and April 26.

“This is our fourth Amplify Festival since 2020, and we cannot wait for these superb writers to collaborate with our students at UCSB. There is a special alchemy that occurs when veterans and emerging artists work together,” said Launch Pad Artistic Director, Risa Brainin.

Written by Matthew Paul Olmos and directed by Rose Portillo, that drive thru monterey follows the story of a Mexican American woman in 1971 Los Angeles who falls in love amidst mysterious premonitions for what lies ahead. The reading will take place at 4 p.m. on April 25.

The Crossing Party, written by Leo Cabranes-Grant and directed by Sara Rademacher, narrates the story of one Anglo and one Mexican family as they intersect their histories and lives in Los Angeles through a timely narrative about friendship and harmony in an unwelcoming political climate. The reading will take place at 8 p.m. on April 25.

Masters of Fine Arts, written by A. Rey Pamatmat and directed by Katherine Chou, illustrates a discourse between five MFA candidates about whether or not plays always have stories, by telling each other stories. The reading will take place at 1 p.m. on April 26.

The Rink at the End of the World, written by Megan Tabaque and directed by Risa Brainin, follows a diverse assortment of figure skaters as they train and rebuild each other on a quest to achieve the impossible. The reading will take place at 5 p.m. on April 26.

“This week provides a unique opportunity for students to engage with working playwrights, directors, and dramaturgs. It’s a thrill to be in these rooms with playwrights making revisions and actors absorbing new material every day,” said Festival co-director Annie Torsiglieri.

To RSVP for free admission to these events, see https://bit.ly/4cILIhq