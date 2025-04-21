Celebrate Poetry Month at Chaucer’s Books

Author Sharon Frances | Photo: Courtesy



In the spirit of Poetry Month, Chaucer’s Books presents an exclusive celebration featuring poet and artist Sharon Frances (Ash and Feather), recognition of the young poets’ prize winners from CalPoets in the Schools — Baron Smith, Emily Hendrickson, Dylan Farrell, Evvie Snowden, Jack Borduas, and Dieter Doermann — and typewriter poetry from poets Simon Kiefer, Diana Raab, Santa Barbara Poet Laureate David Starkey (2009-2011), and new Santa Barbara Poet Laureate George Yatchisin.

Frances will present her recent book release, Ash and Feather. An illustrated novel for upper-middle-grade and young adult readers, the book takes readers on an insightful journey through the mental health of tweens and teens.

The story follows 14-year-old Phoenix as she navigates her parent, Eagle’s, cancer diagnosis. As she enters teenagehood and her life alters rapidly, she also has to maneuver handling a life-changing family circumstance.

‘Ash and Feather’ by Sharon Frances | Photo: Courtesy

The narrative follows themes of the healing power of literature and the arts and mental health. Frances is an author and has been an educator at California State University for 11 years, who has spent her teaching years harboring a space for learning in language arts, visual arts, and social justice.

In late 2017, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and during treatment, turned to helping families like her own navigate the confusion and grief of the life-threatening illness. Between cofounding a nonprofit organization, Well Beings Studio, and publishing this story, Frances has helped support families through this life-altering illness.

This event is a unique chance for the community to connect with Frances’s narrative and learn about the ways that they can support those around them.

This special event takes place at Chaucer’s Books (3321 State St.) at 5:30 p.m. on April 29.