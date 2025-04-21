Endangered Steelhead That Survived Palisades Fire Spawn in Santa Barbara County

Crucially endangered steelhead trout that survived the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles have spawned a new generation in their new digs in Santa Barbara County.

More than 200 steelhead were rescued from their old home, Topanga Creek, when it was threatened to be awash with ash and debris from the fires.

With relocation assistance from environmental groups, including the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains (RCDSMM), the fish set up shop in the Arroyo Hondo Creek. And they’ve been busy.

“Life finds a way — the next generation of steelhead are here! Out of the ashes and into the conserved creek, these fish persevered and we are thrilled,” said Meredith Hendricks, executive director of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, which owns the Arroyo Hondo Preserve and assisted in relocating the fish.

According to the Land Trust, the trout were carefully released into designated areas of the creek, some requiring hiking through the stream channel to reach.

Since the move, CDFW has been monitoring the trouts’ health and behavior to determine if they would survive and reproduce in their new habitat.

Following a report from the Land Trust’s Land Programs Director, Leslie Chan, indicating possible spawning activity, CDFW biologists surveyed Arroyo Hondo Creek and confirmed the presence of approximately 100 newly hatched young-of-the-year trout, the Land Trust said in a press release.

Spawning Steelhead Trout at Arroyo Hondo Preserve | Credit: Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

“We almost couldn’t believe what we were seeing,” Chan said. “This is a big moment for everyone involved in the effort, including our dedicated staff, volunteers, and visitors who all play a role in caring for the preserve.”

The population is expected to continue to grow. Environmental groups see the spawning event as a critical milestone in efforts to protect and restore Southern California steelhead populations, which used to flourish in Santa Barbara County creeks.

Arroyo Hondo Preserve is open to the public during limited hours to protect the trout and the diverse array of native species that call the canyon home. Visitors can support conservation efforts by staying on marked trails and following all preserve guidelines. As a reminder, these trout are critically endangered, and it is unlawful to capture, harm, or kill them.