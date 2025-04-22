George Yatchisin Is Named Santa Barbara’s 10th Poet Laureate

George Yatchisin, Santa Barbara’s 10th Poet Laureate | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“For even if there ain’t no money in poetry, it still offers clarity as golden as California’s sunshine, as life attesting as UC’s motto, Fiat Lux,” said George Yatchisin in his first recitation as Santa Barbara Poet Laureate. Installed by the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday as Santa Barbara’s 10th Poet Laureate, Yatchisin, a longtime Independent contributor, joins what he called “an esteemed League of Laureates” that includes his most recent predecessor Melinda Palacio, as well as Emma Trelles, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Enid Osborn, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, Chryss Yost (who is married to Yatchisin), Paul Willis, David Starkey, Perie Longo, and Barry Spacks.

As has become a beloved tradition, the Poets Laureate welcomed Yatchisin in the council chamber with an array of whimsical gifts, including a crown of laurel, handmade by Willis’s wife, and a special magic wand from Bosselaar designed to wave, “If you can’t find the words, it will give you the word you’re looking for.”

The city’s appointment proclamation recognized Yatchisin as “a talented poet and respected leader whose contributions profoundly enrich our literary and culinary communities” and charged him with “ensuring that poetry continues to uplift and unite our residents in partnership with the Office of Arts & Culture and Santa Barbara Public Library.”

Yatchisin taught writing and held roles in marketing and communications at UC Santa Barbara for nearly 30 years, and having recently retired, said he intends to visit all 21 schools within the Santa Barbara Unified School District to inspire young writers and readers. He also aims to establish poetry pop-up events throughout the city to encourage spontaneous and diverse community participation, and to produce an anthology that celebrates the unique culinary and agricultural heritage of the region.

“I plan to be everywhere poetry is and make sure poetry can flourish in places where it hasn’t — yet,” Yatchisin said, emphasizing his inclusive vision for the role. His poem “Santa Barbara, A City Symphony,” which he read as part of his acceptance, also had a nod toward inclusivity and contained the line: “Alongside the landmark Spanish Colonial Revival County Courthouse, a raucous caucus of car horns consecrate the cranky chants of citizens crowding street corners with signs expressing the fervent hope their country remains theirs.”

Yatchisin also stated that he hopes to underscore the role of poetry in building social connections. “My aim is to inspire and nurture all forms of creative expression, beginning with poetry. It has the unique power to cultivate empathy, deepen our connections with each other, and highlight our shared humanity. My goal is to ensure that everyone feels empowered to engage creatively.”

Fiat Lux indeed. Let there be light.