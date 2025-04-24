Blind Fitness Offers an Inclusive CycleMAYnia Ride

In the spirit of Earth Day, an inclusive bike ride along Santa Barbara’s waterfront will not only be eco-friendly but also help build a stronger, more inclusive community.

Blind Fitness, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or have low vision, will host a Surrey bike ride on May 21 as part of CycleMAYnia 2025. The event invites blind, low vision, and sighted participants to ride side-by-side along Santa Barbara’s shoreline, using quad-style surrey bikes that seat four and allow for shared steering and

pedaling.

“Getting our community outdoors for recreation, movement, and connection is the goal of everything we do,” said Tania Isaac-Dutton, executive director of Blind Fitness and a founding board member. “Our hope is to elevate the experience of exercise and make it enjoyable through connection.”

The ride will begin at Wheels Fun Rentals on East Mason Street and follow the downtown coastal path toward East Beach. Volunteer training is provided and required for all first time volunteers. Registration is required by Monday, May 19th.

Founded in 2021, Blind Fitness works to close the accessibility gap in outdoor recreation. The organization offers fitness and recreation programs for the blind and low vision community while raising public awareness about their abilities as strengths.

For Isaac-Dutton, who comes from a background in adaptive yoga and inclusion advocacy, the bike ride is about more than just movement. “I hope this raises awareness of Blind Fitness and a part of the community that can be forgotten,” she said. “Events like this are a reminder that blind and low vision participants are strong, capable, and able, just in a different way.”

The ride also ties into the spirit of Earth Day and its focus on sustainability and alternative transit. “It’s human-powered; it’s outdoors,” Isaac-Dutton said. “A big part of Earth Day is raising the entire community’s awareness of what it means to be out in the beauty of mother nature.”

Volunteers are welcome and can be trained as guides prior to the event to ensure participants feel safe and supported. For those interested, the organization will be accepting sign-ups on its website.

“Our heartfelt intention is making new connections and bringing our community together,” Isaac-Dutton added. “That’s what this is about.”

The Blind Fitness Inclusive Surrey Ride takes place Tuesday, May 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 24 E. Mason Street. To register or volunteer, visit blindfitness.org.