Dancing in the (State) Street

The beauty of longer days and warmer nights allows locals and visitors alike to celebrate that cool ocean breeze and pristine starry sky so renowned in Santa Barbara — and State Street is one of those perfect places to do that. And with the summer months ahead, the city welcomes the return of the annual dance series hosted on closed blocks of State Street. From country to swing, the free Wednesday dance classes and open dance invites everyone to kick up their boots and have a good time.

In the month of April, more than 200 people showed up every Wednesday for the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association’s dancing series. “It’s so nice to dance outside,” says Christy Grant of Kickin’ Country S.B., who led free line-dancing lessons for the past five weeks. “I miss that from COVID. We had to dance outside.”

What started just a few years ago with a sprinkling of residents in their cowboy boots blossomed into an annual affair; the last few line-dancing classes, held every Wednesday in April at the 700 block of State Street from 6-8 p.m., welcomed a whole host of new friends alongside familiar faces. “I love that the community is all ages [and] all different types of people,” Grant says.

Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome. Grant teaches a new dance each week for the first hour, before open dance begins. “One of the great things about State Street is that all ages are participating,” she continues. “Kids are dancing alongside their parents and even grandparents. There are no limits; it is for all that want to dance.”

Organized by the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association, the dance series is one of many free services the former Downtown Santa Barbara organization plans to continue to fund as they grow into their new nonprofit status. In addition to offering free community events like 1st Thursday Art Walk and downtown art activations, the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association also partners with local businesses to promote the district.

“We want to be able to explore different opportunities, experiment with what works, and highlight different organizations,” Robin Elander, Executive Director of the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association, says. “It really is a wonderful way to get people to enjoy downtown and support local businesses in the surrounding area.”

In May, Sizzlin’ Salsa with Brenda Ruiz will be hosted on the 600 block of State Street from 6 to 8 p.m., with free lessons the first hour and open dance the second hour. The event will be right in front of M. Special’s downtown location, which, along with The Beast Taqueria, will be offering drink and food deals.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association has added swing dancing in June. “This is really building on the success that has come with the dance series over the years,” says Elander. Brian Gin and Kristin Rhodes of Serenity Swing will host West Coast Swing dance sessions every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m., with open dancing the last hour, on the 500 block. The Cruisery and Hibachi Steak House will be offering specials.

“It’s kind of a beautiful combination of not only getting people out to do something healthy but also connecting the community and highlighting different cultural organizations who produce and teach people to dance,” Elander says.