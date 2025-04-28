Savor Santa Barbara | Doug Margerum

Doug Margerum | Photo: Courtesy

As Director of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience and writer behind Petite Wine Traveler, I’m thrilled to bring you exclusive interviews with the incredible people shaping SBCE 2025. This series for the Santa Barbara Independent highlights the makers, storytellers, and flavor-chasers whose work defines our region’s vibrant food and wine scene.

I recently sat down with Doug Margerum, celebrated winemaker and founder of Margerum and Barden Wines. A pioneer in Santa Barbara’s wine community and a key member of the SBCE Advisory Committee, Doug shares his deep connection to the region, the philosophy behind his food-friendly wines, and what he’s most excited to showcase during this year’s event.

What inspired you to participate in the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience this year?

My participation in SBCE stems from a deep commitment to celebrating and advancing Santa Barbara’s food and wine heritage. I’ve served on the SBCE Advisory Committee for several years, helping to shape the event’s vision and programming. It’s a privilege to help elevate our local culinary scene and spotlight the talent that makes this region so special.

Can you share a little about what you’ll be offering or showcasing during the event — and what makes it special to you?

I’ll be showcasing a range of our most cherished wines, everything from our limited small-lot bottlings to the wines locals know and love, like the Riviera Rosé, Sybarite Sauvignon Blanc, and our M5 Red and White blends. These selections reflect my passion for handcrafted, terroir-driven winemaking.

Throughout the week, Margerum Wine Company will be featured in a number of events where I’ll be sharing the stories behind each wine, their vineyard origins, the craftsmanship involved, and how each bottle connects back to the spirit of Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara is known for its bounty — how does the region influence your work or philosophy?

Santa Barbara’s diverse microclimates are central to my winemaking philosophy. We source grapes from across the region, from the cool, fog-kissed Sta. Rita Hills to the warmer, inland stretches of Happy Canyon. This diversity allows us to produce wines that are complex and expressive of place.

My roots in the culinary world, especially through founding Wine Cask Restaurant and Wine Store, have also shaped my approach. I’ve always believed wine should complement the meal, not compete with it. That’s why I focus on food-friendly wines, balanced in acidity, moderate in alcohol, and made to elevate a wide range of cuisines.

What do you hope attendees walk away with after experiencing your events?

I hope they gain a deeper appreciation for all that Santa Barbara has to offer, its wine, its culture, its beauty, and its people. If my wines can help tell that story, then I’ve done my job.

Favorite local bite, sip, or spot when you’re not working?

The grilled seafood at Santa Barbara Shellfish Company on Stearns Wharf — hands down. It’s just a short stroll from our tasting room, and they’ve been serving our Sybarite Sauvignon Blanc by the glass for as long as I can remember. It’s a pairing that never gets old.

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience takes place May 12-18. For more information, see sbce.events. And stay tuned for more of the stories behind SBCE 2025.