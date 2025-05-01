‘The Wave’ Arrives to Offer Rides in Goleta and Isla Vista

The Wave is here, and it might just carry Goleta and Isla Vista riders away from Uber and Lyft. Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit (MTD) announced the launch of its on-demand microtransit service on May 1. Providing curb-to-curb trips, The Wave operates like typical ride-sharing apps, allowing riders to input their start and end destinations. The upside of The Wave is that it offers affordable flat rates, unlike Uber and Lyft’s fluctuating prices during peak hours.

During the month of May, The Wave will operate for free, said MTD’s marketing manager, Hillary Blackerby. After that, the standard fare will be $3 per ride, and the reduced cost for people over the age of 65 and for people with disabilities will be $1.50.

[Click to expand] A map of Microtransit Zone and Pickup Points in Goleta and Isla Vista | Credit: SBMTD

The operating zone generally roams from Patterson to the east, Cathedral Oaks to the north, Los Carneros to the west, as well as the housing and business park areas on either side of Los Carneros south of the freeway to Hollister Avenue. Pickup zones are in Isla Vista and on the UC Santa Barbara campus, while major transit hubs like the train station in Goleta and the airport are among the dropoff locations.

Blackerby explained that The Wave has been in the works for over five years and currently has funding for one year as a pilot program. She emphasized that The Wave gives people a more convenient way to get around and one in which the drivers are trained professionals who have undergone background checks. The services also target residential areas or areas within the community that are underserved by public transportation.

To utilize The Wave, riders can download the TransLoc app, which will also track how far away the van is. Or, riders can call MTD at (805) 963-3366 for a ride. Rides can be at the moment or reserved a week in advance.

The Wave does not include MTD’s current partnership with UCSB, which offers free rides to students, Blackerby said.

Full details and frequently asked questions about The Wave can be found at sbmtd.gov/thewave.