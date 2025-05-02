State Street Ballet Wraps Its 30th Anniversary Season in Santa Barbara with ‘The Brilliance Program’

State Street Ballet presents ‘The Brilliance Program’ May 9-10 at the Lobero. | Photo: Heidi Bergseteren

“Sheer brilliance needs to be expressed properly”

— Akkineni Nagarjuna, Indian filmmaker/actor

Last week, I got a sneak peek at State Street Ballet’s season finale — The Brilliance Program: Balanchine, Arpino, and Beyond — and I can confidently say that Lobero Theatre–goers are in for a treat! This dance event, May 9-10, spans multiple generations of artistry and promises to be a very special show, featuring work by two of ballet’s most influential choreographers, as well as a visionary young talent.

“The Brilliance Program is a pivotal moment for State Street Ballet. As we wrap up our 30th anniversary season, we’re not just celebrating how far we’ve come — we’re stepping into the future with purpose and passion. Featuring the works of two choreographers who shaped the essence of American ballet in the 20th century — this program marks the beginning of the next era for our company,” said State Street Ballet Artistic Director Megan Philipp. “These two iconic ballets and a world premiere are a challenge and opportunity for our dancers to align their passion, live music, and movement with the highest standards of artistic excellence and integrity.”

State Street Ballet presents ‘The Brilliance Program’ May 9-10 at the Lobero. | Photo: Heidi Bergseteren

She further explained that works by these two great choreographers can only be performed by permission, and it was a complicated process to apply and be approved, adding, “[George] Balanchine gave ballet their horn, and [Gerald] Aprino and the Joffrey Ballet gave it its American soul.”

Adding to the program’s artistic excellence — which features Balanchine’s jazzy, spirited “Who Cares?” set to the music of George Gershwin, and Arpino’s vibrant “Birthday Variations,” a sparkling tribute accompanied by the music of Giuseppe Verdi — all of The Brilliance Program performances will be accompanied live by the Opera Santa Barbara Orchestra, under the baton of acclaimed conductor Kostis Protopapas, adding rich musical depth to the evening’s stunning choreography.

Verdi is Protopapas’s favorite composer, he said. “Even without the benefit of the human voice, the music that Gerald Arpino used for his iconic choreography ‘Birthday Variations’ contains everything I love about Verdi: simplicity and elegance, tenderness and strength, nostalgia and courage.”

In addition to the two iconic pieces, audiences will also be treated to a world premiere by young visionary choreographer Kassandra Taylor Newberry, whose bold, emotionally charged work has captivated audiences in acclaimed pieces such as “Fold” and “(con)version.” Known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary movement, and artfully combining athleticism with theatricality, Newberry brings a fresh voice to the stage. Watching the dancers perform parts of this complicated contemporary piece, especially mere moments after the more traditional work, the company’s talent and versatility is pretty mind-blowing.

State Street Ballet presents ‘The Brilliance Program’ May 9-10 at the Lobero. | Photo: Heidi Bergseteren

State Street Ballet Executive Director Cecily MacDougall shared a few words from Newberry: “Choreography is like solving a giant puzzle. All the pieces are already in the room. You just need to figure out how to put them together. What makes choreography so exciting is how every choreographer has a distinct voice. It offers a glimpse into their mind and a unique approach to weaving all the elements into one per piece of vision.”

She continued, “For this piece, my choreography process began exploring the beats, music, and sound … then edit them together in a way that I hope keeps the audience both surprised and engaged. From there, I started building movement phrases, allowing choreography to evolve based on how the dancers interpret and execute each sequence. And then finally, working with the dancers of State Street Ballet is always a joy. They are not only stunning technicians, but also artists who thrive on challenge and dive into the material. With their infectious energy, each dancer creates a unique set of strengths to the table, and their versatility elevates the company to an entirely new level.”

See The Brilliance Program at the Lobero on Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 10 at 2 p.m. lobero.org