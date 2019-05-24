Santa Barbara Zoo Loses Snow Leopard

The Santa Barbara Zoo posted an obituary for Everett the snow leopard, who died just three weeks before his 22nd birthday. He was the oldest known snow leopard at any accredited zoo and had the ailments common to big, elderly cats, like osteoarthritis, renal failure, and hypertension. Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo vice president of Animal Care & Health, wrote with obvious sadness that the zoo decided they had to put Everett down after noticing he was declining quickly, unable to get up and move around, and his coat deteriorating and his body condition worsening.

In February, a snow leopard named Zoe died unexpectedly, the Zoo had announced in a press release. The 15-year-old cat had suffered from similar illnesses as Everett. Her autopsy showed no specific cause of death.